DJ Hype

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What a solid batch of mixes we have for you this week. A couple of the current EDM scene's finest selectors, a few legends in their craft, a number of soundboys pushing into new boundaries, and some leftfield deep representations of growing scenes. What more could you ask for, really?
khrisd
There's something to be said for the healing power of music; if you're in a more depressed state, a great mix can totally rearrange your mood, or will help you calm yourself. Mixes can push your moods, and we hope that the power that a great DJ wields is being noticed.
khrisd

Latest Stories

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Download DJ Hype's FABRICLIVE x Playaz Promo Mix

If Fabric is one of the king dance music institutions in the UK, DJ Hype's Playaz nights are the rowdy leader for the drum & bass set. On the last Fri

khrisd4777 days ago
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Music

Where Vibe Went Wrong With Their "Drum & Bass Pioneers" List

We don't believe you, you need more research.

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