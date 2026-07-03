Hurricane-Maria

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Life

Puerto Rico Governor Fires Emergency Manager After Residents Find Warehouse Full of Supplies

Footage shows residents opening the warehouse doors to reveal pallets of supplies believed to originate from Maria relief efforts.

Trace William Cowen2370 days ago
A satellite shot of Hurricane Florence
Life

President Trump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Them From Hitting U.S.

According to a scoop from Axios, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of nuking hurricanes to keep them from hitting U.S. shores.

Gavin Evans2518 days ago
Puerto Rico death toll
Life

Trump Makes Unfounded Claim About Hurricane Maria's Death Toll in Puerto Rico

"3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico," Trump tweeted in a tirade on Thursday morning. "When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2864 days ago
Catano town, in Juana Matos, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
Life

Puerto Rico Government Revises Hurricane Maria Death Count to 1,427

Almost a year after Hurricane Maria swept through the island of Puerto Rico, leaving devastation in its wake, the government of the island has revised its own surprisingly low statistics for how many deaths the storm caused.

juliarp2899 days ago
PR flag
Life

Protesters Demand Audit of Death Toll in Puerto Rico From Hurricane Maria

Protesters gathered outside the United Nations on Saturday to make their voices heard following recent news that new death toll estimates in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria greatly exceeded the official number provided by the Puerto Rican government.

Jose Martinez2966 days ago
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Puerto Rico Graveyard
Life

Puerto Rico Death Toll After Hurricane Is Actually Over 4,600, New Study Shows

The reported death toll of 64 might be 70 times higher, according to an independent study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers.

Marco Margaritoff2971 days ago
Puerto Rico Island Wide Electricity Outage
Life

The Entire Island of Puerto Rico Lost Power

Puerto Rico experienced a power outage throughout the entire island.

Victoria L. Johnson3012 days ago
This is a picture of Puerto Rico.
Life

Two Puerto Rican Power Plants Shut Down, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands in the Dark

Power outages are still regular occurances five months after Hurricane Maria.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3060 days ago
akon
Life

Akon Claims He Could Have Restored Power in Puerto Rico Months Ago

His efforts to bring power back to Puerto Rico were rejected by the government.

tara mahadevan3065 days ago
This is a photo of Puetro Rico.
Life

FEMA Pulls Financial Aid for Puerto Rican Families Without Warning

36 families in Connecticut were abruptly cut off from federal aid after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3096 days ago
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Puerto Rican Day Parade
Life

Watch This Puerto Rican School Erupt With Joy When Power Gets Turned Back On

After nearly four months without power, this Puerto Rican school can't contain their excitement when it returns.

Victoria L. Johnson3103 days ago

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