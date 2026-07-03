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Puerto Rico Governor Fires Emergency Manager After Residents Find Warehouse Full of Supplies
Footage shows residents opening the warehouse doors to reveal pallets of supplies believed to originate from Maria relief efforts.
President Trump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes to Prevent Them From Hitting U.S.
According to a scoop from Axios, President Trump reportedly floated the idea of nuking hurricanes to keep them from hitting U.S. shores.
Trump Makes Unfounded Claim About Hurricane Maria's Death Toll in Puerto Rico
"3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico," Trump tweeted in a tirade on Thursday morning. "When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths."
Puerto Rico Government Revises Hurricane Maria Death Count to 1,427
Almost a year after Hurricane Maria swept through the island of Puerto Rico, leaving devastation in its wake, the government of the island has revised its own surprisingly low statistics for how many deaths the storm caused.
Protesters Demand Audit of Death Toll in Puerto Rico From Hurricane Maria
Protesters gathered outside the United Nations on Saturday to make their voices heard following recent news that new death toll estimates in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria greatly exceeded the official number provided by the Puerto Rican government.
Puerto Rico Death Toll After Hurricane Is Actually Over 4,600, New Study Shows
The reported death toll of 64 might be 70 times higher, according to an independent study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers.
The Entire Island of Puerto Rico Lost Power
Puerto Rico experienced a power outage throughout the entire island.
Two Puerto Rican Power Plants Shut Down, Leaving Hundreds of Thousands in the Dark
Power outages are still regular occurances five months after Hurricane Maria.
Akon Claims He Could Have Restored Power in Puerto Rico Months Ago
His efforts to bring power back to Puerto Rico were rejected by the government.
FEMA Pulls Financial Aid for Puerto Rican Families Without Warning
36 families in Connecticut were abruptly cut off from federal aid after being displaced by Hurricane Maria.
Watch This Puerto Rican School Erupt With Joy When Power Gets Turned Back On
After nearly four months without power, this Puerto Rican school can't contain their excitement when it returns.