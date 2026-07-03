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Hugh Grant on Taking ‘Wonka’ Oompa-Loompa Role for the Check: 'I Couldn’t Have Hated The Whole Thing More'
The 63-year-old actor admitted he took the role because "I have lots of children and need money."
Ashley Graham Reacts to Awkward Hugh Grant Oscars Interview Going Viral
Following Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's awkward red carpet exchange at the 2023 Oscars, viewers shared divided opinions and the model chimed in.
Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo Involving Daniel Craig's Character Benoit Blanc
While the 'Knives Out' franchise-extender has been available on Netflix for coming up on two weeks now, it's fair to say this article contains spoilers.
Netflix and 'Black Mirror' Creators’ Mockumentary 'Death to 2020' Gets a Trailer f/ Samuel L. Jackson and More
'Black Mirror' creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones' mockumentary 'Death to 2020' will drop later this month, and Netflix just shared the first trailer.
Guy Ritchie Returns to Crime Cinema With Matthew McConaughey-Starring 'The Gentlemen' Trailer
Somehow, this is the same guy who did 'Aladdin' earlier this year.
Drew Barrymore Ranked Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, and Jake Gyllenhaal In Order of Talent
In the same game on 'Corden,' John Boyega refused to admit how much he made from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi.'
‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Live-Tweets ‘Notting Hill’ and Reveals Crush for Julia Roberts
Only Barry Jenkins could improve 'Notting Hill' by adding some Rick Ross to the soundtrack.
“The Rewrite” Is So Hugh Grant It Hurts
Hugh Grant's "The Rewrite" looks exactly like every Hugh Grant movie there has ever been.
Colin Firth Has Left the Production of "Paddington"
Colin Firth has left the seemingly snake-bitten production of "Paddington."
Why Was the MTA Calling the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel the "Hugh Grant Tunnel"?
More than a simple mistake.
Jon Stewart Says Hugh Grant Was the Worst Guest He's Ever Had on "The Daily Show"
"And we've had dictators on the show."
Is Charlie Sheen Shopping a New Show?
He might be, but who's buying?
Video: Jon Cryer Talks Charlie Sheen with David Letterman
Does he think Charlie is a troll?
Ashton Kutcher Only Has One Year Deal on "Two and a Half Men"?
Maybe his movie career isn't dead after all.
Rumor No More: Ashton Kutcher Replaces Charlie Sheen on "Two and a Half Men"
"What's the square root of 6.25?"
Ashton Kutcher Rumored to Replace Charlie Sheen on "Two and a Half Men"
Let's not hold our breath.
Hugh Grant Almost Replaced Charlie Sheen in "Two and a Half Men"
From one bad boy to another? Too bad this didn't happen.
Hugh Grant Flips Tables On Phone Hacker
What's good for the paparazzi is good for the star. Or something.