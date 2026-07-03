Hugh Grant

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Pop Culture

Hugh Grant on Taking ‘Wonka’ Oompa-Loompa Role for the Check: 'I Couldn’t Have Hated The Whole Thing More'

The 63-year-old actor admitted he took the role because "I have lots of children and need money."

Brad Callas954 days ago
Hugh Grant and Ashley G on red carpet
Pop Culture

Ashley Graham Reacts to Awkward Hugh Grant Oscars Interview Going Viral

Following Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's awkward red carpet exchange at the 2023 Oscars, viewers shared divided opinions and the model chimed in.

Dayna Haffenden1221 days ago
Hugh Grant is seen wearing sunglasses
Pop Culture

Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo Involving Daniel Craig's Character Benoit Blanc

While the 'Knives Out' franchise-extender has been available on Netflix for coming up on two weeks now, it's fair to say this article contains spoilers.

Trace William Cowen1292 days ago
death to 2020
Pop Culture

Netflix and 'Black Mirror' Creators’ Mockumentary 'Death to 2020' Gets a Trailer f/ Samuel L. Jackson and More

'Black Mirror' creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones' mockumentary 'Death to 2020' will drop later this month, and Netflix just shared the first trailer.

Joe Price2034 days ago
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Pop Culture

Guy Ritchie Returns to Crime Cinema With Matthew McConaughey-Starring 'The Gentlemen' Trailer

Somehow, this is the same guy who did 'Aladdin' earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen2479 days ago
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Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.
Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore Ranked Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, and Jake Gyllenhaal In Order of Talent

In the same game on 'Corden,' John Boyega refused to admit how much he made from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi.'

juliarp3039 days ago
Barry Jenkins
Pop Culture

‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Live-Tweets ‘Notting Hill’ and Reveals Crush for Julia Roberts

Only Barry Jenkins could improve 'Notting Hill' by adding some Rick Ross to the soundtrack.

juliarp3116 days ago
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Pop Culture

“The Rewrite” Is So Hugh Grant It Hurts

Hugh Grant's "The Rewrite" looks exactly like every Hugh Grant movie there has ever been.

Doug Sibor4340 days ago
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Pop Culture

Colin Firth Has Left the Production of "Paddington"

Colin Firth has left the seemingly snake-bitten production of "Paddington."

Doug Sibor4412 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is Charlie Sheen Shopping a New Show?

He might be, but who's buying?

Christopher Rosen5512 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Jon Cryer Talks Charlie Sheen with David Letterman

Does he think Charlie is a troll?

Christopher Rosen5516 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher Only Has One Year Deal on "Two and a Half Men"?

Maybe his movie career isn't dead after all.

Christopher Rosen5534 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hugh Grant Almost Replaced Charlie Sheen in "Two and a Half Men"

From one bad boy to another? Too bad this didn't happen.

Christopher Rosen5545 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hugh Grant Flips Tables On Phone Hacker

What's good for the paparazzi is good for the star. Or something.

Christopher Rosen5575 days ago

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