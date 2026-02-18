Bunnie Xo Says Husband Jelly Roll Deserved a 'Second Chance' After Cheating

Bunnie Xo is reflecting on the infidelity of her husband, country rock musician Jelly Roll, and explaining why she gave him a "second chance."

The author of Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic was a guest on The Howard Stern Show and discussed when cheating nearly ended her marriage with the Grammy-winning artist.

Bunnie, the host of podcast Dumb Blonde, married Jelly Roll in 2016 and is stepmother to his daughter, Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah Buddy, 9.

On Stern’s show, Bunnie said she was “instantly drawn” to Jelly Roll and first considered him to be a “project” because of how sad he appeared when they met.

Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, also addressed Jelly Roll cheating on her two years after they married and questioned why she had a pattern of attracting toxic men.