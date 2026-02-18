Bunnie Xo Says Husband Jelly Roll Deserved a 'Second Chance' After Cheating

Bunnie Xo is reflecting on the infidelity of her husband, country rock musician Jelly Roll, and explaining why she gave him a "second chance."
The author of Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic was a guest on The Howard Stern Show and discussed when cheating nearly ended her marriage with the Grammy-winning artist.
Bunnie, the host of podcast Dumb Blonde, married Jelly Roll in 2016 and is stepmother to his daughter, Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah Buddy, 9.
On Stern’s show, Bunnie said she was “instantly drawn” to Jelly Roll and first considered him to be a “project” because of how sad he appeared when they met.
Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, also addressed Jelly Roll cheating on her two years after they married and questioned why she had a pattern of attracting toxic men.
“I needed to look at the baggage that I brought in from that abusive
relationship. And not that I'm making excuses for him, but most of the time
when men cheat, women want to point the finger,” Bunnie told Stern.
“They just want to be like, ‘It's your fault. You did this. I'm perfect.’ And I didn't want to do that. I was like, ‘I really love this man.’ And I thank God for second chances because I am a second chance.
“And I feel like they don't deserve third chances, but they do deserve a second chance,” she continued. “And I just knew that something was so special in my husband. And I knew that he would become the man that he is today. He just needed somebody to love him.”
The podcaster added that Jelly Roll’s cheating was one of the “darkest times” she’s experienced. When discovering that the musician had been unfaithful with a former fling, Bunnie considered suicide.
“The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all,” Bunnie wrote.
Also on the show, Bunnie discussed her past as a sex worker and detailed when she arrested for prostitution.