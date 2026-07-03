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Donald Trump Says He Wants to 'Drive Housing Prices Up' to Protect Existing Homeowners
The president says he wants to make homeownership easier by lowering interest rates, not property values.
NBA Great Allen Iverson Backed an Affordable Housing Project in Virginia — And It's Moving Forward
The Iverson Landing projects, to be built in Newport News, have received the green light to proceed with construction.
Kodak Black's Lawyer on Reports of Rapper Covering Rent for Hundreds in Florida: 'What He Does Best'
According to attorney Bradford Cohen, Kodak has also given back by paying for funerals and food.
Aurora Police and Residents Respond to Alleged Footage of Venezuelan Gang Presence at Apartment Complex (UPDATE)
"We want to reassure the people who live in this community that we are actively investigating criminal activity and listening to them."
Wendell Pierce Sounds Off After 'White Apartment Owner Denied My Application' in Harlem Despite Offer to Pay One Year's Rent
The 'Jack Ryan' star told CNN that the application is designed "to be discriminatory."
Drake Offers to Pay Off Mortgage of Fan's Deceased Mother's Home
It's just the latest blessing the 6 God has offered up during his It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour.
T.I. Attends Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for His First Affordable Apartment Development
The rapper helped get the project off the ground with his Briarhouse Holdings company, which partnered with the city of Atlanta.
Steph Curry Asks Bay Area Suburb Not to Allow Multi-Story Housing
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are asking the leaders of the town of Atherton not to allow multi-story housing citing privacy and their children's safety.
Investigation Launched After Footage Shows Man Spraying Unhoused Person With Hose in San Francisco (UPDATE)
The footage has inspired widespread criticism of the man's actions, as well as renewed nationwide discussions surrounding the housing crisis.
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Reduce Homelessness 25 Percent by 2025
In a statement shared on Monday, President Joe Biden said the new plan is designed as “a roadmap” comprised of “collaboration at all levels.”
Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families Facing Eviction
Kodak Black is giving back to dozens of families in his native South Florida, as the rapper has announced that he’s helped 28 families avoid eviction.
Black Couple Files Lawsuit Over Low Home Appraisal Surging Nearly $300,000 After Trying 'Whitewashing Experiment'
John Hopkins University professor Nathan Connolly and his wife Dr. Shani Mott filed a housing discrimination complaint against loanDepot and 20/20 Valuations.
Report Claims Homeless Shelter Is Disappointed With Kanye for Not Delivering on Promises Made to Organization
L.A. Mission is frustrated with Kanye's failure to deliver on promises he made to the organization in an effort to solve the city's homelessness crisis.
Airbnb Says Police Investigated After Philadelphia Renter Claimed Property Had Multiple Hidden Cameras
Airbnb has responded to a woman who claimed that she came across several hidden cameras in a Philadelphia home she rented via the company in a viral post.
Trick Daddy Slams ‘White Bigot’ Florida Governor Over Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Community and Abortions
Trick Daddy—who is from Florida—strongly criticized the Republican governor for his recent legislative actions, including signing the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
1 in 5 Canadians Report Going Hungry Due to Rising Inflation
Research by Food Banks Canada show an estimated seven million Canadians have reported going hungry due to the increase in inflation and housing costs.
No City in Canada Is Affordable for People Under 30: Report
According to findings from the Youthful Cities Real Affordability Index show that no city in Canada is affordable for anyone under 30 due to many factors.
Wisconsin Man Charged With Targeting Neighbors With Vandalism and Racist Threats
William McDonald, 54, is accused of using force and threatening to use force to run Black and brown neighbors out of his neighborhood in West Allis, Wisconsin.