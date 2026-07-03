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Latest Stories

President Donald Trump looking to the side, with an American flag in the background.
Life

Donald Trump Says He Wants to 'Drive Housing Prices Up' to Protect Existing Homeowners

The president says he wants to make homeownership easier by lowering interest rates, not property values.

Joshua Espinoza169 days ago
NBA Great Allen Iverson Backed an Affordable Housing Project in Virginia — And It's Moving Forward
Sports

NBA Great Allen Iverson Backed an Affordable Housing Project in Virginia — And It's Moving Forward

The Iverson Landing projects, to be built in Newport News, have received the green light to proceed with construction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
Kodak Black with short dreadlocks wearing an orange shirt and a large chain necklace, smiling outdoors.
Music

Kodak Black's Lawyer on Reports of Rapper Covering Rent for Hundreds in Florida: 'What He Does Best'

According to attorney Bradford Cohen, Kodak has also given back by paying for funerals and food.

Trace William Cowen456 days ago
Surveillance footage of a gang presence
Life

Aurora Police and Residents Respond to Alleged Footage of Venezuelan Gang Presence at Apartment Complex (UPDATE)

"We want to reassure the people who live in this community that we are actively investigating criminal activity and listening to them."

Trey Alston684 days ago
Pop Culture

Wendell Pierce Sounds Off After 'White Apartment Owner Denied My Application' in Harlem Despite Offer to Pay One Year's Rent

The 'Jack Ryan' star told CNN that the application is designed "to be discriminatory."

tara mahadevan772 days ago
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Music

Drake Offers to Pay Off Mortgage of Fan's Deceased Mother's Home

It's just the latest blessing the 6 God has offered up during his It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour.

Brad Callas866 days ago
Music

T.I. Attends Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for His First Affordable Apartment Development

The rapper helped get the project off the ground with his Briarhouse Holdings company, which partnered with the city of Atlanta.

Joe Price975 days ago
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry
Sports

Steph Curry Asks Bay Area Suburb Not to Allow Multi-Story Housing

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are asking the leaders of the town of Atherton not to allow multi-story housing citing privacy and their children's safety.

Brad Callas1266 days ago
A screenshot from viral footage of an unhoused woman being hosed is pictured
Life

Investigation Launched After Footage Shows Man Spraying Unhoused Person With Hose in San Francisco (UPDATE)

The footage has inspired widespread criticism of the man's actions, as well as renewed nationwide discussions surrounding the housing crisis.

Trace William Cowen1282 days ago
Joe Biden is seen at the podium
Life

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Reduce Homelessness 25 Percent by 2025

In a statement shared on Monday, President Joe Biden said the new plan is designed as “a roadmap” comprised of “collaboration at all levels.”

Trace William Cowen1306 days ago
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Kodak Black performs at Rolling Loud Miami
Music

Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families Facing Eviction

Kodak Black is giving back to dozens of families in his native South Florida, as the rapper has announced that he’s helped 28 families avoid eviction.

Brad Callas1389 days ago
Scales for lawsuit story from NYT
Life

Black Couple Files Lawsuit Over Low Home Appraisal Surging Nearly $300,000 After Trying 'Whitewashing Experiment'

John Hopkins University professor Nathan Connolly and his wife Dr. Shani Mott filed a housing discrimination complaint against loanDepot and 20/20 Valuations.

Joshua Espinoza1429 days ago
Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event at the Los Angeles Mission
Music

Report Claims Homeless Shelter Is Disappointed With Kanye for Not Delivering on Promises Made to Organization

L.A. Mission is frustrated with Kanye's failure to deliver on promises he made to the organization in an effort to solve the city's homelessness crisis.

Brad Callas1434 days ago
Airbnb logo
Life

Airbnb Says Police Investigated After Philadelphia Renter Claimed Property Had Multiple Hidden Cameras

Airbnb has responded to a woman who claimed that she came across several hidden cameras in a Philadelphia home she rented via the company in a viral post.

Brad Callas1494 days ago
Trick Daddy is seen performing at an event
Music

Trick Daddy Slams ‘White Bigot’ Florida Governor Over Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Community and Abortions

Trick Daddy—who is from Florida—strongly criticized the Republican governor for his recent legislative actions, including signing the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Trace William Cowen1494 days ago
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Lines in No Frills Canadian grocery stores
Life

1 in 5 Canadians Report Going Hungry Due to Rising Inflation

Research by Food Banks Canada show an estimated seven million Canadians have reported going hungry due to the increase in inflation and housing costs.

Bianca Thompson1501 days ago
A sunset displays over the cityscape of Vancouver.
Life

No City in Canada Is Affordable for People Under 30: Report

According to findings from the Youthful Cities Real Affordability Index show that no city in Canada is affordable for anyone under 30 due to many factors.

Sydney Brasil1506 days ago
Racist Charged for Trying to Run Black Neighbors Out of Town, Feds Say
Life

Wisconsin Man Charged With Targeting Neighbors With Vandalism and Racist Threats

William McDonald, 54, is accused of using force and threatening to use force to run Black and brown neighbors out of his neighborhood in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Joshua Espinoza1549 days ago

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