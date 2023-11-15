T.I. Attends Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for His First Affordable Apartment Development

T.I. is helping to provide more Atlanta families with affordable housing options thanks to his first apartment development.

Per Fox 5 Atlanta, the rapper was in attendance for the Intrada Building on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 14. He was joined by Atlanta mayor Andrew Dickens, who highlighted that T.I. has previously shouted out "all the neighborhood right around" the area, which is near where he grew up in the city.

In fact, the building was previously home to a shopping center where his grandmother bought groceries. "I'm going to tell y'all a secret. Don't tell nobody. I got caught stealing from this Kmart," T.I. said at the ceremony. "I thought that, you know, just to offset the shame that came with that, it would behoove me to invest in the community by acquiring these properties."

The Atlanta rapper helped get the project off the ground with his Briarhouse Holdings company, which partnered with the city and the Vecino group for the project. T.I. added that Killer Mike inspired him to undertake the development. "He says, 'If everyone does a little, no one has to do a lot,'" he said.

