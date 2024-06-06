Wendell Pierce says his application for an apartment in New York City was turned down due to racism.

The seasoned actor and alum of The Wire took to X to share some thoughts about the situation.

"Even with my proof of employment, bank statements, and real estate holdings, a white apartment owner denied my application to rent the apartment…..in Harlem, of all places. Racism and bigots are real," the Jack Ryan star wrote. "There are those who will do anything to destroy life’s journey for Black folks. When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable.”