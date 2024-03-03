Drake Offers to Pay Off Mortgage of Fan's Deceased Mother's Home

Drake continues giving out blessings on his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? tour.

While performing at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Drizzy offered to pay off the mortgage for the home of a fan's deceased mother. The Toronto rapper paused the show to interact with the crowd, at which point he received a note from one fan that explained the situation.

"You said, '[Pay] off my mom's house, rest in peace.' Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here," he said as he read a note that was passed to him from the front rows. "This is a lot of money right here."

"But you know what, Imma pay off your momma's house for you," Drake confirmed.