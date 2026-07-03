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'Siren Head'
Pop Culture

What Is ‘Siren Head’? Inside the Viral Horror Phenomenon Becoming a Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures won a bidding war for the online phenomenon. Here's what you need to know.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
Someone dressed as a creepy clown on the "Terrifier 3" red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Terrifier' Franchise Hit With Lawsuit Over Art the Clown Ownership and Film Rights

Ruthless Studios has filed a federal lawsuit alleging it owns key rights to the franchise.

Mark Elibert33 days ago
'Blowie' Horror Film Trailer Features Murderous Blow-Up Dolls and Retired Adult Film Stars
Pop Culture

Indie Slasher Film 'Blowie' Turns Blow-Up Dolls into Grindhouse Hell

Queer camp, grindhouse gore, and a human-sized sex doll slasher collide as Dark Star Pictures unleashes its wildest LGBTQ-inclusive horror yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
MOUSE was shot by a professional Hollywood cast for under $7,000.
Pop Culture

Independent Crime Series MOUSE Completes 14-Episode Series On a Shocking Budget

While Hollywood spends millions chasing the next prestige hit, a group of talented actors just made one for the price of a second-hand car.

Maggie Ekberg71 days ago
Art the Clown attends the Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights Opening Night 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

‘Terrifier’ Actor David Howard Thornton Proposes While Dressed as Art the Clown

Jack Quaid commented on the video and said, 'BUDDY! Congrats!'

Holly Riordan87 days ago
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Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor of the film 'Kinky Boots' poses for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2006 in Park City, Utah.
Pop Culture

The ‘Backrooms’ Trailer Brings the Urban Legend to Life

‘Look, I know how this sounds, but you’ve got to understand, it’s massive in there,’ a voice says in the A24 trailer.

Holly Riordan108 days ago
Gina Gershon attends the 'Borderlands' Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Gina Gershon Rejected ‘Friday the 13th’ Role Due to Topless Scene

Gershon said: 'It definitely felt kind of exploitative to me and a little silly that right before she gets killed, her top has to come off.'

Holly Riordan108 days ago
Megan Fox close up with dyed blonde and pink hair
Pop Culture

Fans Divided Over 'Jennifer’s Body' Sequel

A ‘Jennifer’s Body’ sequel is in the works — but not everyone wants it.

Simone Torn112 days ago
Paranormal Activity
Pop Culture

Eighth 'Paranormal Activity' Film Will Released In Theaters in May 2027

The last film in the franchise came out in 2021.

Trey Alston181 days ago
Markiplier
Pop Culture

'Iron Lung,' the Markiplier Movie, Will Be in Theaters Soon. See the Trailer

The release date for 'Iron Lung,' a self-financed movie by a YouTube star, is coming up.

Jessica Mcbride223 days ago
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'Sinners' Leads 2026 Critics Choice Nominations, with 17 Nods Including Best Picture
Pop Culture

‘Sinners’ Dominates 2026 Critics’ Choice Nominations With 17 Nods — Including Best Picture

‘Sinners’ is one Critics' Choice Awards nomination shy of the record set by ‘Barbie’ in 2024.

Bernadette Giacomazzo224 days ago
Leslie Odom Jr. Adapting Sammy Davis Jr.'s Ties to Church of Satan Into a Horror Film
Pop Culture

Leslie Odom Jr. Is Turning Sammy Davis Jr.’s Church of Satan Story Into a Horror Film

Odom Jr. will also star in the film, which is being produced in conjunction with Rolling Stone Films.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
R&B Singer Sammie Claims 'Sinners' Was Based on His Life
Music

R&B Singer Sammie Claims 'Sinners' Was Based on His Life

The R&B singer went on Cam Newton's 'Funky Friday Podcast' to address recent child abuse claims.

Bernadette Giacomazzo237 days ago
Megan Guthrie’s 'must-watch' film 'Senior Prank' is streaming free on Tubi
Pop Culture

Megan Guthrie’s 'Must Watch' Film 'Senior Prank' Receives Rave Reviews

Influencer-turned-producer Megan Guthrie makes her film debut with 'Senior Prank,' a wild teen comedy winning fans on Tubi.

Eli Lippman281 days ago

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