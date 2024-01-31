SZA Says Long-Awaited Paramore Collab Track Is 'In the Works'

The more-than-worth-celebrating news follows several years of SZA and Hayley discussing their mutual fandom in the press, including the latter's collab-teasing remarks on the Black People Love Paramore podcast just last year.

"I love her voice," the singer said at the time. "SZA for about six years now has been the one. I'm sending the texts weekly at this point."

Surrounding the release of SZA's SOS album, the nine-time nominee at the 2024 Grammys revealed to collab-requesting fans that she and Hayley are frequently in contact.

"I talk to her more than you’d think lol," she said on Twitter shortly before her widely acclaimed sophomore album was released.

As mentioned above, SZA, who was recently confirmed as a performer at this Sunday's Grammys ceremony, leads the 2024 class of nominees with nine total nods. For example, SOS is up for Album of the Year against projects from Jon Batiste, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

Last month, 16-time Grammy winner Adele shared a prediction about how SZA's night will go on Sunday.

"I imagine she’ll win all of them," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

As for Paramore, the band recently called off a handful of tour dates. This week, they released their cover of Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House," taken from the Stop Making Sense tribute from A24.