Maisie Williams

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Maisie Williams
Pop Culture

HBO Shifts Focus of ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel to Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark

The network is reportedly developing a new spinoff centered on Arya Stark, with Maisie Williams expected to reprise her role.

tara mahadevan184 days ago
Maisie Williams at “Game Of Thrones” Comic Con Autograph Signing 2019
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams Says ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Started Really Strong,’ But ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in 'Game Of Thrones,' admitted on a recent livestream that the series "definitely fell off at the end."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1362 days ago
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams on Being ‘Surprised’ by ‘Thrones’ Character’s Sex Scene: ‘I Thought That Arya Was Queer'

Maisie Williams, who can currently be seen in the Sex Pistols series 'Pistol,' looks back on a moment from Season 8 of 'Thrones' that surprised her.

Trace William Cowen1494 days ago
Maisie Williams attends a private dinner which she hosted at Gymkhana London
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams on Why She ‘Resented’ Arya Despite ‘Thrones’ Being the ‘Greatest Thing That Ever Happened to Me’

Maisie Williams spoke on why she “resented” the role of Arya Stark at times despite 'Game of Thrones' being "the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

Joe Price1557 days ago
Maisie Williams and Ed Sheeran at the premiere of 'Ed Sheeran: Jumpers For Goalposts'
Pop Culture

Ed Sheeran Says Season 7 of 'Game of Thrones' 'Was Meant to Be' Maisie Williams' Last

On the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, Ed Sheeran revealed that Season 7 of 'Game of Thrones​​​​​​' was supposed to be Maisie Williams’ last.

Joe Price1720 days ago
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Kit Harington and Maisie Williams
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams Says Kit Harington Thought the 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Would've Played Out Differently

The final season of Game of Thrones has become highly divisive, and Maisie Williams has revealed even Kit Harington didn't expect it to come to an end that way.

Joe Price2141 days ago
The New Mutants
Pop Culture

'The New Mutants' Gets a New Release Date (Again)

Disney has once again shifted the release date for the 'X-Men' horror film 'The New Mutants,' and somehow it's still going to be in theaters.

Joe Price2257 days ago
The New Mutantsxz
Pop Culture

Long-Delayed 'X-Men' Movie 'The New Mutants' Gets New Trailer and Release Date

After years of sitting on the back burner, 20th Century Fox's horror-themed 'X-Men' spinoff 'The New Mutants' has finally got a release date.

Joe Price2385 days ago
mw
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams Thankful Her Post-Arya Stark Life Lets Her ‘Embrace the Body That I Have’

The actress says 'Game of Thrones' "constantly covered me in dirt and shaded my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly."

Trace William Cowen2480 days ago
Maisie Williams
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Director Admits He Wasn't Bothered by the Details of Arya's Big Scene

'Game of Thrones' received a lot of criticism for its final season, and "The Long Night" is when most of the grievances from fans started.

Joe Price2531 days ago
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cersei
Pop Culture

Lena Headey Wishes Queen Cersei Had a 'Better Death’

A lot of viewers probably feel the same way.

tara mahadevan2589 days ago
maisie williams
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Documentary 'The Last Watch' Reveals How Arya Killed This Character

The behind-the-scenes look into the final season shows how Arya pulled off this pivotal scene.

Hannah Lifshutz2609 days ago
maisie williams
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams Wished Arya Had Killed This 'Game of Thrones' Character

The actress behind Arya Stark's many faces admitted that initially, she had hoped Arya would kill this 'Game of Thrones' character.

Hannah Lifshutz2613 days ago
arya spinoff nope
Pop Culture

HBO Programming President on Arya 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Show: 'Nope, Nope, Nope. No.'

"I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got," Casey Bloys said.

Abel Shifferaw2615 days ago
The Iron Throne
Pop Culture

'BRAN????????????': A 'Game of Thrones' Newbie Reviews the Series Finale

He only started watching the show this season, and even he could spot the finale's many, many plot holes.

Zach Frydenlund2616 days ago
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daisie party14
Life

Take a Look inside the Creative Hot Pot of the Daisie App Launch Party

Last week the creative networking and collaborative platform Daisie celebrated their global launch alongside a host of talent.

Sam Cole2616 days ago
maisie williams
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams Says 'Game of Thrones' Fame Negatively Affected Her Mental Health

The 22-year-old actress opened up about how navigating her fame as a teenager negatively impacted her mental health.

Hannah Lifshutz2620 days ago

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