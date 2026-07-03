Halloween Costumes

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Julia Fox.
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Turns Heads With Blood-Spattered Jackie O Halloween Costume

The actor called JFK's wife's pink, blood-stained suit "one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history."

tara mahadevan258 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen259 days ago
Split image of the teen who has gone viral for dressing up as Notorious B.I.G. and a mural of the rapper.
Music

Kid Goes Viral for Flawless Notorious B.I.G. Halloween Costume

The video, which was shared on social media roughly a few days ahead of Oct. 31, has amassed over 8 million views as of this writing.

Jose Martinez262 days ago
Beyonce
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Recreates Some of Pamela Anderson's Most Iconic Looks for Final Halloween Costume

Bey donned the looks in a visual for her 'Cowboy Carter' song, "Bodyguard."

tara mahadevan618 days ago
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Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Dresses as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween

The character appeared in the 1988 film 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit.'

tara mahadevan622 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Dresses as JLo With Iconic Green Dress for Halloween

JLo's dress famously led to the birth of Google Images.

tara mahadevan622 days ago
Two people in light blue suits and blonde wigs, one holding a microphone. Both wear sunglasses, standing against a shiny backdrop.
Music

North West Channels 'Igor'-Era Tyler, the Creator for Halloween

"She’s so sick," Tyler said of North's costume tribute.

Trace William Cowen623 days ago
Lizzo dressed as a credit card, with her face framed in the card's cutout, holding Chanel shopping bags on a street.
Music

Lizzo’s ‘Ms. Facecard’ Halloween Costume Nods to Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’

Like the card in Beyoncé's track, Ms. Facecard "never declines."

Alex Ocho623 days ago
Halle Bailey and Tyla dressed as Halle Berry's film characters.
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey, Tyla, and Coi Leray Dress as Halle Berry Movie Characters for Halloween, Actress Responds

Bailey paid homage to Berry's character Jinx from 'Die Another Day' for spooky season.

Jaelani Turner-Williams624 days ago
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Ice Spice, Lizzo, and Selena Gomez in their Halloween costumes.
Pop Culture

Halloween 2024: Here’s the Best Celebrity Costumes feat. Ice Spice, Lizzo, Selena Gomez and More

Many celebrities got in the spooky spirit with some inventive costumes ahead of Halloween.

Joe Price626 days ago
noth, tyler, and nicki
Music

North West Names Tyler, the Creator and Nicki Minaj Among Her Favorite Artists, Plans to Be Them for Halloween

North was interviewed by her mother, Kim Kardashian, for the late Andy Warhol's still-going-strong celeb conversation publication.

Trace William Cowen643 days ago
ozzy and sharon in halloween costumes
Style

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Recreate Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Italy Looks for Halloween

Sharon Osbourne even went as far as holding a purple pillow in front of her body as a nod to Bianca's much-discussed look from September.

Trace William Cowen988 days ago
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Recreate Iconic ‘Showgirls’ Scene for Halloween

The former co-stars filled Instagram with looks from the 1995 erotic thriller to ring in spooky season.

Alex Ocho989 days ago
Pop Culture

Justin and Hailey Bieber Keep Winning At Halloween With Flinstones Costumes

A visual trip through Justin and Hailey's Halloween costumes.

Erik Leijon989 days ago
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Pop Culture

Odell Beckham Jr. and Son Recreate 'Big Daddy' Scene for Halloween

For Halloween, Odell Beckham Jr. and his son, Zydn, dressed as 'Big Daddy' characters Sonny and Julian, recreating an iconic scene from the 1999 comedy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams989 days ago
Sexyy Red on the red carpet
Music

Sexyy Red to Anyone Dressing Up as Her for Halloween This Year: 'Make Sure Y’all Get Pregnant Too'

Sexyy Red also highlighted several fans' attempts at recreating her look for Halloween. On Halloween night, she'll be bringing her Hood Hottest Princess Tour to Chicago.

Trace William Cowen989 days ago

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