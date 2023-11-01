Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Recreate Iconic ‘Showgirls’ Scene for Halloween

Not that it's a competition or anything, but Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies may have just won Halloween this year.
The former Victorious stars are known for their elaborate Halloween costumes. This year, they upped the ante with their looks inspired by the 1995 cult classic Showgirls.
On Oct. 30, the duo shared photos of their carefully crafted Vegas showgirl looks. Grande transformed into Nomi Malone, a rookie exotic dancer finding her way on the scene, originally played by Elizabeth Berkley in the film. Gillies, on the other hand, gave her take on Cristal Connors, the veteran showgirl played by Gina Gershon.
As if their nineties glam looks weren't enough, the two actresses uploaded a nearly shot-for-shot recreation of the iconic Showgirls scene where the women's lunch date turns sour when Connors likens their profession as exotic dancers to being "a whore."
Grande and Gillies aren't the only stars who celebrated spooky season in style. Tons of celebrities took to social media to show show off their best looks. From Justin and Hailey Bieber's Flinstones-inspired costumes, to Ice Spice giving a classic turn as Betty Boop this year, and Megan Thee Stallion's flowery Alice in Wonderland ensemble, check out the roundup of celebrity Halloween looks here.