Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Recreate Iconic ‘Showgirls’ Scene for Halloween

Not that it's a competition or anything, but Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies may have just won Halloween this year.

The former Victorious stars are known for their elaborate Halloween costumes. This year, they upped the ante with their looks inspired by the 1995 cult classic Showgirls.

On Oct. 30, the duo shared photos of their carefully crafted Vegas showgirl looks. Grande transformed into Nomi Malone, a rookie exotic dancer finding her way on the scene, originally played by Elizabeth Berkley in the film. Gillies, on the other hand, gave her take on Cristal Connors, the veteran showgirl played by Gina Gershon.