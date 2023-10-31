Sexyy Red to Anyone Dressing Up as Her for Halloween This Year: 'Make Sure Y’all Get Pregnant Too'

Sexyy Red has some advice for anyone dressing up as her for Halloween this year.
In a tweet shared on Monday, the Hood Hottest Princess artist jokingly referenced her pregnancy. As previously reported, she announced her pregnancy earlier this month in a photo with her “Rich Baby Daddy” collaborator SZA.
"Anybody dressed up as me fa Halloween make sure yall get pregnant too," Sexyy Red wrote on Twitter.
Sexyy, who’s no doubt one of this year’s biggest breakout artists, also highlighted a number of fan-crafted costumes from this year's festivities. See a selection of the ones she reshared to social media below.
At the top of the month, Sexyy Red rang in spooky season with a Spider-Man costume of her own that has since been emulated among fans.
Sexyy Red is currently out on the road with her Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which most recently saw her performing at the Chaifetz Arena in her hometown of St. Louis. The tour next hits Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Halloween night before also giving fans in Minneapolis, Nashville, Birmingham, Orlando, and more an opportunity to see the show.