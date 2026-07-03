Haiti

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"Grenadye Alaso!" music video.
Sports

Leo Volcy Directs Emotional Haiti Soccer Team 2026 FIFA World Cup Short

Known for his work with Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan, Volcy is shining a spotlight on the Haitian national team who are about to make their return to the World Cup finals for the first time in 52 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams36 days ago
Miss Haiti Calls for 'Independent, External' Investigation Into the Miss Universe Pageant
Pop Culture

Miss Haiti Calls for 'Independent' Investigation Into the Miss Universe Pageant

Miss Haiti, Melissa Sapini, is calling for an independent, external investigation into the Miss Universe Organization.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Killer Mike and Bill Maher engaged in a conversation on a talk show set.
Music

Killer Mike Argues 'America Really Owes Haiti' During Back-and-Forth With Bill Maher

The four-time Grammy winner argues the U.S. could be doing more to help.

Trace William Cowen235 days ago
A yellow Spirit Airlines plane flying against a gray sky.
Life

Spirit Airlines Flight Hit by Gunfire During Attempted Landing in Haiti

The incident caused the plane to make an emergency landing at an airport in the Dominican Republic.

Jose Martinez613 days ago
Joe Biden at an event.
Life

President Joe Biden Slams Trump for Unsupported Claims About Haitian Migrants Eating Pets: 'It's Simply Wrong'

President Biden says Trump needs to stop spreading false narratives.

Mark Elibert671 days ago
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Wyclef Jean and Donald Trump
Music

Wyclef Jean Responds to Trump's Baseless Claim About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets: 'Stop Racist Messages'

Trump made the debunked claim during his first presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joshua Espinoza673 days ago
Life

Fat Joe Launches Haiti Relief Fund to Provide Essential Supplies for Families

Haiti is currently enduring a humanitarian crisis amid a political unrest.

tara mahadevan806 days ago
Tamarac couple Abigail and Jean Dickens Toussaint, who have been kidnapped in Haiti
Life

Florida Couple Kidnapped in Haiti Remain Held at Ransom for $400,000, Says Family

Abigail and Jean-Dickens Toussaint were reportedly kidnapped during a visit to Haiti earlier this month and their family says they’re being held at ransom.

Joe Price1206 days ago
Haitian gang leader Germine Joly aka 'Yonyon'
Life

Haitian Gang Leader Charged in Kidnapping of 17 Christian Missionaries, Ordered it From Prison

Haitian gang leader Germine Joly has been charged by federal prosecutors in the U.S. in connection with the kidnapping of 17 Christian missionaries last year.

Joe Price1528 days ago
A woman walks in Croix des Bouquets
Life

17 American and Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti by Local Gang, Police Say (UPDATE)

Seventeen American and Canadian missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti Saturday while traveling from a Croix des Bouquets area orphanage to Titanyen.

Brenton Blanchet1734 days ago
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Photo taken by @SawyerHackett on Twitter.
Life

White House Addresses 'Horrific' Photo Showing Border Patrol Agent Using Whip on Haitian Migrants

White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed a photo showing a U.S. Border Patrol agent wielding a horse rein as a whip in the direction of migrants.

Jose Martinez1761 days ago
lil-baby
Music

Lil Baby and Jackboy Are Teaming Up to Help Build a Hospital in Haiti

Lil Baby and Jackboy are teaming up to build a hospital in Haiti as the country continues to recover after getting hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

Jordan Rose1780 days ago
future
Music

Future Announces Benefit Concert to Raise Money for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

In the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti two weeks ago, Future is hosting a benefit concert to raise money for the country.

Jordan Rose1787 days ago
pats plane
Sports

Patriots Team Plane Heads to Haiti Carrying Supplies, Water, and Doctors

Robert Kraft donated the plane while Build Health International organized the items, according to TMZ, while Kraft also donated drinking water and more items.

Brenton Blanchet1791 days ago
haiti
Life

7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Haiti, at Least 200 People Dead (UPDATE)

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey has said that casualties in the area could potentially be “high.”

Brenton Blanchet1798 days ago
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haiti president
Life

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated During Attack at Home (UPDATE)

First Lady Martine Moïse was also injured during the attack at the president's private residence. Those in opposition of Moïse had called for his resignation.

Trace William Cowen1837 days ago

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