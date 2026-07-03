Featured
The best new music this week includes songs from Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Migos, DaBaby, Isaiah Rashad, H.E.R., and more.Jessica Mckinney
From Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’ to DaBaby’s ‘Kirk,’ here are Complex’s picks for the 50 best albums of 2019.Eric Skelton
P2J recently produced songs on Beyoncé's 'The Gift' and GoldLink's 'Diaspora.' He explains how the afrobeats sound is infiltrating mainstream American music.Kemet High
New music this week includes songs from Dreamville, Mac Miller, GoldLink, and more.Carolyn Bernucca