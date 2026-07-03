Goldlink

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GoldLink 'Haram!'
Music

Stream Goldlink's New Album 'Haram!' f/ Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, and More

Goldlink returned Friday with his latest album, "Haram!" The project is highlighted by guest appearances from Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid, and more.

Brad Callas1856 days ago
This is a photo of Goldlink.
Music

GoldLink Disses Sheck Wes on “White Walls,” Announces New Album

GoldLink reignited his issues with Sheck Wes by sending off a series of tweets aimed at the Cactus Jack artist while announcing a new album dropping next week.

Xavier Hamilton1864 days ago
GoldLink — "Best Rapper in the F*ckin World"
Music

GoldLink Drops New Single "Best Rapper in the F*ckin World"

GoldLink returned on Thursday with the release of his latest track, "Best Rapper in the F*ckin World."

Xavier Hamilton2065 days ago
Kaytranada 'Bubba'
Music

Stream Kaytranada’s New Album 'Bubba' f/ Pharrell, GoldLink, and More

The project arrives more than three years after Kaytranada’s debut album, ’99.9%.’

Joshua Espinoza2409 days ago
GoldLink
Music

GoldLink Addresses Backlash Over His Controversial Mac Miller Tribute

GoldLink: "That's one of the realest n***as I ever met. So I don't give a f*ck what nobody say about it."

Joshua Espinoza2423 days ago
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Music

Anderson .Paak Addresses GoldLink's 'Disrespectful, Narcissistic, Jealous' Mac Miller Comments

GoldLink has been widely criticized for the comments, which also mentioned .Paak by name.

Trace William Cowen2424 days ago
goldlink on mac miller
Music

GoldLink on Mac Miller: 'We Weren't Always on the Best Terms'

Many felt that GoldLink's recent IG post backhandedly came after the late rapper.

Abel Shifferaw2425 days ago
Jackson Wang 'Mirror's
Music

Jackson Wang Drops Debut Solo Album 'Mirrors' f/ GoldLink and Rich Brian

Jackson Wang is capping off a success 2019 with his debut solo album.

Joshua Espinoza2457 days ago
Jidenna '85 to Africa'
Music

Jidenna Drops '85 to Africa' Album and "Worth the Wait" Video

Jidenna kicks off the project's supporting tour in October.

Joshua Espinoza2520 days ago
goldlink diaspora
Music

Goldlink Releases 'Diaspora' Album f/ Khalid, Tyler, the Creator, Pusha-T, and More

Goldlink will also be heading on tour with Tyler, the Creator.

Abel Shifferaw2593 days ago

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