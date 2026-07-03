Gina Rodriguez

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Harold Perrineau, Daniel Dae Kim and Josh Holloway *Exclusive Coverage*
Pop Culture

Harold Perrineau Says a ‘Lost’ Costar Won't Speak to Him After Infamous Death Scene

Fans still call it one of the most shocking scenes in ‘Lost’ history.

Holly Riordan78 days ago
Gina Rodriguez
Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez Apologizes for Using N-Word (UPDATE)

The actress was singing along to the Fugees' "Ready or Not" when she used the slur.

Joshua Espinoza2466 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

‘Someone Great' Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Stars in Netflix Rom-Com f/ Lakeith Stanfield and DeWanda Wise

Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explains she always wanted to see a rom-com in which the woman chooses herself. "So I made one," she says.

Trace William Cowen2689 days ago
Gina Rodriguez of the television show 'Jane the Virgin' speaks
Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan to Star in New 'Scooby-Doo' Animated Movie

'Scooby-Doo' will make its return to the big screen with an animated movie set to star Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, and Will Forte.

Xavier Hamilton2693 days ago
Gina Rodriguez
Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez Addresses Accusations of Being Anti-Black

The Golden Globe winner received backlash in November for her comments about pay equality.

Joshua Espinoza2731 days ago
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Gina Rodriguez bad comments again
Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez's Comments About Women's Pay Sparks Social Media Discussion

Gina Rodriguez made the comments during a roundtable discussion with Gabrielle Union, Ellen Pompeo, and Emma Roberts.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2792 days ago
gina rodriguez
Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez Is Carmen Sandiego in Upcoming Netflix Movie

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?! Soon she'll be on Netflix.

NoraGrayceOrosz3034 days ago
Natalie Portman
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Says She Didn’t Know Her 'Annihilation' Character Was Asian in the Book

“We need more representation of Asians on film, of Hispanics on film, of blacks on film, women and particularly women of color."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3073 days ago
Gina Rodriguez
Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez Pens Powerful Essay Calling Under-Representation of Latinos in Hollywood 'Devastating'

Only 3 percent of all speaking characters in films during the past decade were played by Latinos.

juliarp3094 days ago
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Pop Culture

Gina Rodriguez Announces #MovementMondays Campaign to Celebrate Latinos in Hollywood

"The industry sees money," Rodriguez says. "The excuse can't just be racism."

Trace William Cowen3823 days ago
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