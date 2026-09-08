Skilla Baby

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Latest Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Skilla Baby attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Skilla Baby Says Getting Shot Was 'Easy' Compared to Mental Health Battles

The Detroit rapper dubbed himself a "soldier" after being grazed in the head during a drive-by shooting last May.

Jaelani Turner-Williams55 days ago
Two people at separate events. Left: Skilla Baby in sunglasses, leather jacket, making a peace sign. Right: Erica Campbell in a black and white dress, smiling.
Music

Skilla Baby Says Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Helped Him Through a ‘Dark Place’: ‘Now We’re Family'

The Detroit rapper shares how the gospel star and her church changed his life last year.

Alex Ocho199 days ago

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