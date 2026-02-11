Zayn Malik Says He Wasn't in Love With Ex Gigi Hadid: 'Maybe It Was Lust'

Zayn Malik questioned whether he was “in love” with his ex-girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy.

The pop vocalist and former One Direction member spoke to host Alex Cooper about his split from Hadid, whom he dated on and off from 2015 to 2021. The exes share a 5-year-old daughter, Khai.

Malik and Hadid’s breakup was tumultuous, with the singer reportedly getting into an altercation with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in 2021.

Around the 40-minute mark of the episode below, Malik maintained that he doesn’t know if he’s ever been in love, which he revealed on The Zach Sang Show in 2024.

“My understanding of love is always developing,” Malik told Cooper. “At that

moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realized maybe it wasn't. Maybe it was lust.”