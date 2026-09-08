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Jack Bravstein

Joined November 2022 | 10 posts
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A Shorty's beanie, a white USA soccer jersey by Umbro, and floral-patterned sneakers against an orange background.

Complex Shop Holiday Gifts Under $100: Art Community, Vans, and More

Jack Bravstein675 days ago
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Header Image LLDrifts Complex Ruffles Header Image

Drift Hard, Stay True With LLDrifts

LLDrifts rips around tracks in cars that she’s modified from the ground up, while also showing viewers how to do it themselves. That's how she Owns Her Ridges.

Jack Bravstein1366 days ago
Header Image Forrest Jones Complex Ruffles Header

Forrest Jones is Showing Car Lovers How to Own Their Ridges

When it comes to cars, Forrest Jones is on the cutting edge of the latest and greatest. His energetic demeanor is as contagious as his passion for automobiles.

Jack Bravstein1366 days ago
Header Image Christina Roki Header Image Complex Ruffles

How Christina Roki is Owning Her Ridges One Chrome Wrap at a Time

Head-turning cars are Christina Roki’s specialty. With the craziest chrome wraps and customizations we’ve ever seen, she is on a mission to create awesome cars.

Jack Bravstein1366 days ago
Tech Gifts Holiday Gift Guide Technology Gifts

Nine Holiday Gifts to Streamline a Tech-Savvy Mogul’s Life

We Selected These Nine Holiday Gift Ideas Wit the Aim of Making Life Easier for That Tech Savvy Mogul Type in Your Life -- Nine Gifts to Give to a Tech Mogul

Jack Bravstein1394 days ago
Header Image Gifts for All Holiday Gift Guide

Gift Guide: Tech Items That Work for Anyone on Your Holiday List

Shop These Nine Tech Items That Will Work for Anyone on Your Holiday List -- These Are the Nine Best Tech Gifts to Give for the Holidays 2022

Jack Bravstein1395 days ago
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