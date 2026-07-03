Featured
Irmgard Furchner, the 96-year-old woman who worked at a Nazi concentration camp, is being charged with over 11,000 counts of accessory to murder.Jose Martinez
Music
Kanye Previews André 3000 Collab, Talks Getting Back to Work on More Music in First Interview Since 'Donda' Release
Kanye West finally broke his silence when he flew to Germany to talk to 'Bild' about what's next, previewing a song with André 3000 in the process.Xavier Hamilton
A nurse in Germany is being investigated after allegedly injecting thousands of people with saline solution instead of the coronavirus vaccine.Brad Callas
As countries across Europe struggle amid extreme downfall, over 120 have been reported dead following floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.Joe Price