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German Police Say Viral Vinted Ads Purporting Child Trafficking are 'Fake'
Life

German Police Say There are 'Strong Indications' That Viral Vinted Child Trafficking Ads Are Fake

As France probes and Vinted bans accounts, German police urge users to stop sharing ‘evidence’ and report suspicious listings the correct way.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Image via Publicist
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon Joins KLEKT As Chief Community Curator

“I’m excited to support the team as Chief Community Curator and help build the next chapter of KLEKT,” says Wotherspoon.

Joel Dishan100 days ago
Collien Fernandes in a brown leather jacket holding a microphone, speaking on stage with a neutral background.
Life

German Actress Reveals Ex-Husband Harassed Her Online, Posted AI-Generated Nudes

Collien Fernandes has since divorced Christian Ulmen following their separation last year.

Joe Price102 days ago
Nicki Minaj at an event in a pinstripe dress with floral details, posing with hands on her chest, surrounded by photographers.
Music

Judge Intends to Order Sale of Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million L.A. Mansion to Pay Security Guard

A judge awarded the security guard $500,000 after Minaj failed to respond to his lawsuit.

tara mahadevan234 days ago
A man in a suit and red tie sits in a leather chair with flags in the background.
Life

Man Named Adolf Hitler Uunona Poised for Another Election Victory in Namibia

The politician said his father named hi unaware of the historical signifcance of the name.

Trace William Cowen234 days ago
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Alice and Ellen Kessler
Life

Alice and Ellen Kessler: What Was the Cause of Death for the Singing Twins?

Alice and Ellen Kessler were twins who died on the same day. How did they die?

Jessica Mcbride241 days ago
(L-R) The unnamed nurse and his lawyer Volker Breyer.
Life

German Nurse Who Murdered 10 Patients Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

The nurse, whose name has not been released, wanted to lessen his workload by murdering some of the patients under his care.

Joe Price253 days ago
Drake with braided hair takes a mirror selfie wearing glasses, a beige shirt, and denim overalls with a Chanel logo, holding a patterned cup.
Music

Drake Unwinds at Oktoberfest as Tour Draws to a Close in Germany

This week, Drake's latest tour wraps with back-to-back shows in Hamburg.

Trace William Cowen298 days ago
Drake in a red shirt on stage, holding a bra, with a microphone in hand. Laughter emojis are placed on the image.
Music

Drake After Yet Another Bra Makes It to Stage: 'Good God, I'm Taking This Home'

"Damn, 44H?" Drake remarked during his latest encounter with a tossed bra.

Trace William Cowen305 days ago
Drake and Morgan Wallen
Music

Drake Wears Jacket With Morgan Wallen's Face on the Back

Could he be teasing a feature on 'Iceman'?

Trey Alston308 days ago
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Hafthor Bjornsson
Sports

'Game of Thrones' Actor Breaks World Deadlifting Record: 'History Made Again'

Hafþór Björnsson, who played "The Mountain," lifted 1,113 pounds at a competition over the weekend.

tara mahadevan354 days ago
Chris Brown in a colorful outfit and cap leans in to kiss a person with curly hair in a crowded outdoor setting.
Music

Chris Brown Fan Gets Lap Dance and Steamy Kiss From Singer at Germany Concert

Brown locked lips with a fan during his concert in Hamburg, Germany.

Alex Ocho400 days ago
mountain
Life

German Neo-Nazi Falls to Death While Hiking Hitler’s Favorite Mountain

Münzhuber was a senior member of the neo-Nazi group, The Third Way.

tara mahadevan641 days ago
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Playboi Carti performs on stage wearing a black tank top and black head covering, with fire blazing in the background
Music

Playboi Carti Teases New Music During Festival Set: ‘I Promise You the Album Is Coming'

Fans are still waiting for Carti's follow-up to 2020's 'Whole Lotta Red.'

Alex Ocho740 days ago
Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes NSFW Jokes About Customs Handcuffing Him Over AP Watch Auctioned for $293K

The former action star/politician was detained in Germany this week after authorities discovered he had not properly registered the luxury timepiece.

Joshua Espinoza911 days ago
a judge's gavel is pictured
Life

82-Year-Old Weed Dealer With 24 Past Convictions Given ‘Very Last Warning’ by Judge

The 82-year-old man was shown mercy by the judge due to his situation. Per reports, the man has health issues and was selling weed to boost his income.

Trace William Cowen1136 days ago

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