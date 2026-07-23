Sprite’s Oana Vlad On Why Music Remains Central To The Brand’s Culture Strategy

Germany’s splash! Festival has become one of Europe’s most influential hip-hop gatherings.



Standing as a place where German rap and culture take centre stage, giving both new and established artists the space to thrive, this year, splash! was powered by Sprite, with the drinks brand integrating itself into the weekend with a clarity and purpose that stood out. Sprite named the headline stage and also opened a state-of-the-art basketball court right there on campus, creating a hub for creatives to connect while staying refreshed.



After the final performances wrapped, Complex UK sat down with Oana Vlad, Vice President of Sprite Global Brand, to explore why splash! has become such an important space for the brand and how Sprite is finding its place within global music culture. As Vlad explained, “Live events are at the heart of what Sprite and music are about,” a sentiment reflected across splash! Festival, where rising artists drew massive crowds and the atmosphere felt fresh, irreverent and full of possibility.



Sprite’s global music strategy is built on finding the cultural moments that matter most in each market, from hip-hop communities in Europe and North America to pop-driven scenes in China and Korea. Vlad highlighted China’s nationwide college singing competition as an example of how Sprite builds platforms that feel native to local audiences. “It’s very unique to China, but still consistent with the overall music strategy,” she said.



To understand more about how Sprite is strengthening its position within global music, we spoke further with Oana Vlad about the brand’s work at the hugely successful splash! Festival, its broader perspective on music worldwide, and how it aims to continue operating as a spearhead in “pushing culture forward.”

COMPLEX: What made splash! Festival the right space for Sprite this year?

Oana Vlad: When Sprite looks at music, we focus on two things. First is live events, like what you experienced at splash! Festival. We have many others around the world, such as Water Bomb in South Korea, Lollapalooza in Brazil and Flow Fest in Mexico. Live events are really at the heart of what Sprite and music are about. The second focus is artists and the cultural spaces they shape. Usually, that means rising musicians, like the ones you’ve seen through our Limelight program, people who are shaping culture before they become fully mainstream. That’s what makes splash! unique. You got to know German rap, you discovered new artists, and it felt a little irreverent, hopefully cool. That’s why it’s such a great fit for Sprite: it’s where newness and culture are being created.



How do you ensure Sprite’s involvement in music feels authentic across different markets?

The global strategy stays consistent, but execution shifts based on local culture. Hip-hop is central in North America, Europe and parts of Latin America, while pop dominates in markets like China and Korea. In China, for example, Sprite runs a nationwide college singing competition instead of activating large festivals. It’s very unique to China, but still consistent with the overall music strategy.



What do you think separates meaningful partnerships from transactional ones?

Sprite is the ultimate refreshment with cultural edge, and both elements have to exist at the same time. Ultimate refreshment is important because Sprite is intense; people call it a “dynamic force” and “hyper bubbly”, so any experience or partnership should carry that same intensity. That’s what makes splash! a great example: beyond brand fit, shared values matter to us greatly. Sprite is inclusive, authentic and progressive, and so wherever we participate in culture, we have to do it in a way that reflects those values.



The line-up at splash! had the perfect balance of establishing an emerging talent. How do you balance working with different artists at different points in their careers?

The Coca‑Cola Company is set up in a way that makes this balance natural. We have a global team managing partnerships and music activity, and then each market has its own team empowered to find the right partners for their culture, fans and genres. At a central level, we sometimes focus on bigger partnerships. Like DJ Mustard helping us create the Sprite sonic identity: each market took that identity and worked with local artists to create original music. That’s the beauty of the Coca-Cola Company: being close to markets while still having globally consistent initiatives.

Is there a blueprint Sprite follows across regions?

We do have a blueprint. Across music festivals, basketball events and street food activations, Sprite maintains a consistent visual look. We say Sprite is the ultimate refreshment, so you should always be able to see it. The green should be present. You should be able to taste it, meaning ice‑cold Sprite and product innovations should be available. You should hear it, because music and sound are essential. And you should feel it. Many festivals where Sprite is present include a water element, like Sprite showers, so people literally feel refreshed. Sprite experiences are multisensory. That’s the common approach.



Are there any emerging scenes or artists Sprite is watching right now?

We’re not focused on genres as much as people. We’re always looking for new partners who bring something fresh to the brand. You saw examples this year with LeoStayTrill and Uncle Waffles. Our music team is constantly in the industry meeting new talent. That’s where our attention is.



What does Sprite want its place in global music culture to look like in the future?

Ultimately, we want to scale the experience you had. More cities around the world, more live events, more content creation opportunities. Influencers and creators can produce compelling content that sometimes goes further than what the brand could do alone. We want more scale, more amplification and more impact. And on the cultural side, we hope Sprite can be part of many artists’ journeys, helping them create and rise.