Gerard Butler

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Zack Snyder on the red carpet, wearing a black suit jacket, white dress shirt, and black tie, looking into the distance
Pop Culture

Zack Snyder in Talks to Direct New '300' Prequel Series at Warner Bros. Television

The 58-year-old filmmaker directed and co-wrote the 2006 film starring Gerard Butler.

Brad Callas776 days ago
Gerard Butler
Pop Culture

Gerard Butler Sues for $10M in Backend Compensation for 'Olympus Has Fallen'

Gerard Butler filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation for the 2013 action film 'Olympus Has Fallen.'

Brad Callas1812 days ago
Gerard Butler in 'Greenland'
Pop Culture

Watch Gerard Butler Try to Save His Family From a Comet in the Trailer for 'Greenland'

Watch Gerard Butler try to save his family from a comet on its way to Earth in the trailer for the upcoming disaster movie 'Greenland.'

Gavin Evans2213 days ago
Angel Has Fallen
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

Gerard Butler is back as Mike Banning, and this time, he's being framed for the attempted murder of the President.

Khal2619 days ago
wildfire
Life

California Wildfires Death Toll Climbs to 71 With Over 1,000 Missing

The fire has already destroyed the entire town of Paradise and burned through 222 square miles in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Alex Galbraith2799 days ago
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fire
Music

Miley Cyrus, Dame Dash Among Celebs Who Lost Their Homes in California Wildfires

With the California wildfires still raging on, the situation has worsened considerably with the death toll rising to 31 while more than 200 are missing.

Joe Price2804 days ago
gerard butler
Pop Culture

Gerard Butler's Malibu Home Badly Damaged by California Wildfires

Gerard Butler is the latest celebrity to lose his home to the wildfires.

Alex Galbraith2804 days ago
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Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman on "London Has Fallen," Cancer, and The Writing of History

Morgan Freeman discusses his new film "London Has Fallen" and a number of pressing political issues outside of the big screen.

Alex Hudgens3795 days ago
Pop Culture

Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart Blow London To Bits In New Trailer For ‘London Has Fallen’

The capital is on fire in the new trailer for 'London Has Fallen'

Jerry Gadiano3906 days ago
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Pop Culture

London Gets Blown to Sh*t in the First Trailer for 'London Has Fallen'

Hollywood blows up London yet again.

Wil Jones4034 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'London Has Fallen' Poster Has Big Ben Exploding out of Existence

Hollywood detroys London yet again

Wil Jones4085 days ago
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Pop Culture

The "Point Break" Remake Has Its New Bodhi

After Gerard Butler dropped out, Edgar Ramirez has agreed to play the role of Bodhi in the "point Break" remake.

Doug Sibor4446 days ago
Pop Culture

Gerard Butler Is In Negotiations To Star In The "Point Break" Remake

He'll be taking on the Patrick Swayze role.

Jason Serafino4572 days ago
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Pop Culture

Gerard Butler Tried to Crack a Walnut With His Buttocks on German Television

He also pours a bucket of ice down his pants, because it's Europe.

Tanya Ghahremani4784 days ago

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