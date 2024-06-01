Zack Snyder in Talks to Direct New '300' Prequel Series at Warner Bros. Television

Zack Snyder is being eyed to helm a new tv series that would serve as a prequel to his 2006 film 300 starring Gerard Butler.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, Warner Bros. Television is in talks with Snyder for a television series spin off of the film. The project, which is in early stages of development, has no writer or platform currently attached.

"Deals are still being negotiated, but Snyder is in talks to direct and executive produce the series," Variety noted.

In addition, Warner Bros. is looking to enlist the 2006 film's original production team of Deborah Snyder, Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Bernie Goldmann, along with Wesley Coller of Stone Quarry, the Snyders’ production banner.

Based on the 1998 comic book series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, 300 hit theaters in March 2007, grossing $28,106,731 at the box office on its opening day, before taking in nearly $71 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend. A sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, was released in 2014.

The news arrives months after Snyder regained the rights to a shelved sequel script.

“We got the rights back so we can make if we want it,” Snyder told IGN in December. “I don’t know what the marketplace is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it’s perfect.”

The question of who this project is for is relevant, considering the large amount of backlash 300 recieved in the decade following its release for allegedly glorifying fascism, racism, and foreshadowing the rise of the alt-right.

We'll have to wait and see what audiences think of this new project, and if Snyder will be officially joining after all.