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Plaqueboymax
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Says Twerking Is a 'Gender-Neutral Dance,' Asks Why Men Don't Twerk

The streamer called twerking "the only gender neutral dance."

tara mahadevan23 days ago
Sukihana
Pop Culture

Sukihana Reveals That She's Expecting a Daughter

"This is another new chapter, and I’m embracing it."

tara mahadevan107 days ago
Split image. Left: Claressa Shields in a fur coat. Right: Shannon Sharpe with headphones and glasses speaking into a microphone on the right.
Sports

Claressa Shields Claps Back at Shannon Sharpe for Saying She Can’t Fight Men: ‘I’ll Sparr Rolly’

Sharpe recently said Shields can’t beat a male fighter—and that men's and women's leagues exist for a reason.

Alex Ocho129 days ago
Ciara poses in front of a colorful background, wearing a black outfit with long, wavy blonde hair.
Music

Ciara Says Men With 'A Lot' of Female Friends Are a Red Flag: 'That's a Little Concerning'

The singer explained where she draws the line when it comes to dating a man with many female friends.

Alex Ocho199 days ago
Rihanna in a blue fur outfit and hat, with ASAP Rocky in a navy coat and tie, posing at an event with a red backdrop.
Music

ASAP Rocky Talks Raiding Rihanna's Closet: 'She Has Pieces She Don't Know I Stole'

The rapper spoke about blurring the lines between femininity and masculinity in fashion.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
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Coachella 2025 Highlights
Music

Coachella 2025: The Most Unhinged Moments From the Festival

From Xenomorph Marge Simpson to gender reveals, Coachella 2025 was a desert fever dream.

Alex Ocho457 days ago
Hunter Schafer
Pop Culture

Hunter Schafer Says Being Marked Male on Her New Passport 'Doesn't Change' Her 'Trans-ness'

President Donald Trump’s latest policy recognizes only male and female genders.

tara mahadevan510 days ago
Marlon Wayans at "Hollywood & Mind" Spotlight on Black Representation & Mental Health held at the NAACP Screening Room on September 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Slams Elon Musk for Disowning Trans Daughter Vivian Wilson: ‘Don’t Treat Them Babies Like That’

Wayans announced that his child Kai revealed they were transgender last November.

Alex Ocho667 days ago
Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders pose at a baby shower with balloon decorations and teddy bears. In a second scene, they reveal the baby’s gender with colored smoke
Music

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders Reveal Baby's Gender Following Pregnancy Announcement

The couple announced they were expecting a child in March.

Alex Ocho788 days ago
Left: Lil Uzi Vert in a white outfit with fur detail, sunglasses, and a hat. Right: Merchandise booth with themed T-shirts and pricing signs
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Debuts ‘Theminem’ Shirt at Coachella Merch Booth

The rapper announced they changed their pronouns to they/them in July 2022.

Alex Ocho824 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert De Niro’s Company Ordered to Pay $1.2 Million to Former Assistant in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit (UPDATE)

The former assistant's counter-lawsuit had accused the Hollywood actor of verbal abuse and gender discrimination.

Alex Ocho989 days ago
Life

Video Shows Pilot's Fatal Stunt Plane Crash While Assisting Gender Reveal Party in Mexico

The pilot died in a crash just moments after revealing the gender of the expecting couple's child.

Joe Price1046 days ago
Music

Demi Lovato on Using ‘She/Her’ and 'They/Them' Pronouns, Says Explaining Herself Was ‘Exhausting’

Following their shift to they/them pronouns, Lovato revealed back in 2021 that they sometimes misgender themselves.

tara mahadevan1128 days ago
This is an image of Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union-Wade
Pop Culture

Dwyane Wade on Leaving Florida Amid Anti-LGBTQ Legislation: 'My Family Would Not Be Accepted or Feel Comfortable'

On 'Headliners with Rachel Nichols,' D-Wade shared that he and his family moved out of Florida partly due to rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and rhetoric.

Starr Savoy1177 days ago
This is an image of Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community for Surgery Joke, Then Says ‘Eat My Ass’ When Criticized as ‘Fake’

The artist received criticism over a post about transitioning, then admitted he "handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool."

Starr Savoy1220 days ago
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Post Malone performs at 2022 Coachella
Music

Watch Post Malone Assist Couple With Gender Reveal During Concert

Four months after becoming a father, Post Malone delivered an on-stage gender reveal for a pair of fans during a recent stop on his Twelve Carat Tour.

Brad Callas1354 days ago
Matt Barnes opposes trans women joining WNBA
Sports

Matt Barnes Speaks Out Against Trans Women Playing in WNBA

The ex-Grizzlies player says he respects what anyone wants to "do with your life," but trans women playing in the WNBA is "a line that shouldn’t be crossed."

Joshua Espinoza1358 days ago
Fe Noels Addresses Gender Pay Gap With $1.6 Million Money "Dre$$"
Style

Fe Noel Addresses Gender Pay Gap With $1.6 Million 'Dre$$'

The couture gown, shown during NYFW, draws more attention to the gender pay gap by symbolizing the potential $1.6 million women lose in retirement savings.

Joshua Espinoza1401 days ago

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