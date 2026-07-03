Cam Newton Called Out Over Sexist Comments About Women Who 'Can't Cook' and 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'
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Newton opened up about growing up in a home where his mother, father, and grandmother raised him together—which he said helped him learn “what a woman was."Brenton Blanchet
Life
16-Year-Old Trans High School Student Stella Keating Commended for Equality Act Testimony to Congress
Stella Keating, a 16-year-old student from Washington, spoke confidently about the need for the protections-expanding Equality Act to be put into motion.Trace William Cowen
Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head, the beloved 'Toy Story'-featuring spud, will be replaced with a gender-neutral ‘Potato Head’ later this year.Joe Price
The storied denim brand teamed up with filmmaker Oge Egbuonu on the new series, in which creatives and activists recount their personal journeys of "becoming."Joshua Espinoza