Lil Uzi Vert Debuts ‘Theyminem’ Shirt at Coachella Merch Booth

Fans noticed that Uzi began using they/them pronouns on their Instagram account in July 2022. During an interview with 032c last May, the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper told the fashion magazine that they weren’t reluctant to make the change.

"No, I never hesitated. But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed,” they said, per XXL. “Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore. This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be 'non' anything."

"I’m not brave at all,” Uzi said about changing their pronouns. “I just think a good product [is] a good product. Think about fashion. Gay and trans designers are some of the biggest talents out there, and gangster-ass guys wear their stuff without a thought. What you make is what matters, not how you identify."