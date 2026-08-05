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Bae In-gyu, Leader of South Korea Anti-Feminist Group, Found Dead at 36

The far-right YouTuber was previously described as "South Korea's answer to Andrew Tate."

Bae In-gyu wearing a black cap and white shirt stands against a black curtain backdrop.
Image via 신 남성연대 / YouTube

Bae In-gyu, the 36-year-old leader of the anti-feminist organization New Men's Solidarity, was found dead after falling from his Incheon home, which he shared with his girlfriend.

According to SBS News, police found Bae after responding to an emergency call from a resident reporting a collapsed person around 8 a.m. No suicide note was found.

A police official said they are “looking into the exact circumstances” of Bae’s death and confirmed that there are “currently no signs of foul play.”

Based on CCTV footage, investigators believe there is no criminal involvement, though they plan to request an autopsy.

Bae was subjected to a search and seizure regarding the January 19 occupation of the Seoul Western District Court.

He was also under police investigation for allegedly administering methamphetamine at an Incheon motel on May 24 of last year. He reportedly admitted to these charges after a National Forensic Service test returned positive, and police forwarded him to the prosecution without detention.

SBS News also notes Bae was sentenced to a fine of two million won, or $1,405 USD, in 2018 for assaulting his ex-wife, Song Si-in, with whom he shared a son.

The Guardian previously described Bae as "South Korea's answer to Andrew Tate,” and noted that he referred to feminism as a "mental illness" and a "social evil."

SBS News reported that Bae recently deleted all his videos due to false information laws passed last month, though he resumed political activities by uploading more content.

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