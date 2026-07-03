Gary Payton

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LeBron James, wearing checkered shirt, high-fives Jodie Meeks (#27, gray basketball uniform) on basketball court. Josh Stewart (#44, gray uniform) looks on
Sports

Watch Gary Payton and Jordan Crawford Get into Physical Altercation During Big 3 Game

Both teams are currently 6-1 with high hopes heading into the Big 3 playoffs.

Mark Elibert719 days ago
A basketball player in a Seattle SuperSonics jersey stands on the court with hands on hips, looking upwards
Sports

SuperSonics' Vernon Maxwell Recalls Legendary Fight With Teammate Gary Payton

During the 2000 NBA season, Maxwell exchanged haymakers with Payton during a Sonics practice.

Brad Callas727 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 'Field Purple'

The Lakers-esque colorway is expected to land in August.

Victor Deng1086 days ago
Gary Payton II and LeBron James in Game 4
Sports

Gary Payton II Appears to Play an Entire Possession With Vomit in Mouth

Gary Payton II, who started for the defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, appeared to throw up in his mouth.

Brad Callas1165 days ago
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Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the baske
Sports

Dillon Brooks Suspended for Game 3 After Flagrant 2 Foul on Gary Payton II (UPDATE)

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not happy with Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II. It all went down in the first quarter of Game 2.

Abel Shifferaw1536 days ago
Shaq and Gary Payton talk during a 2006 Heat game against the Chicago Bulls
Sports

Gary Payton Says Shaq Would ‘Use the Bathroom’ in Bucket and Pour It on Rookies

Gary Payton’s recent interview with VladTV has been making the rounds thanks to a particular clip in which he said that Shaq was the ultimate “jokester."

Brenton Blanchet1601 days ago
Complex Load Management Podcast Episode 2
Sports

Jay Williams and Gary Payton Join for Mega-NBA Podcast: Listen to 'Load Management' Episode 6

On this episode, Adam & Chopz are joined by Jay Williams and Gary Payton to discuss NBA team dynamics, Christmas Day games, and MVP predictions.

Complex Sports2397 days ago
Nike Zoom GP White Black Release Date AR4342 100 Pair
Sneakers

Gary Payton's First Signature Sneaker Is Returning Next Week

Absent from the market since its original release in 1999, Gary Payton's Nike Zoom GP signature sneaker is rumored to be returning for its 20th Anniversary in 2019.

Brandon Richard2652 days ago
Chris Webber.
Sports

Chris Webber Remembers the Time He Went Into an Opponent's Locker Room to Fight

Chris Webber and Vin Baker almost went at it inside of the locker room once.

Chris Yuscavage3101 days ago
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Gary Payton.
Sports

That Time Gary Payton Made the Mistake of Talking Trash to Michael Jordan

Gary Payton looks back on some 1990-era trash-talking.

Complex3129 days ago
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Sports

Watch Scottie Pippen and Ron Harper Discuss the 72-10 Bulls Team With Gary Payton

Give their thoughts on the Warriors challenging their record.

Gavin Evans3752 days ago
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Sports

Gary Payton On Playing In Today's NBA Era: "All of My Contract Money Would Go To Fines"

The Glove tweeted more of his disdain for the "soft" level of play in this era of NBA basketball.

Dana Scott3800 days ago

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