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Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho129 days ago
black hole at the centre of the Milky Way
Life

Astronomers Reveal the First-Ever Photo of Black Hole in Milky Way

Using the Event Horizon Telescope, astronomers have shared the first-ever image captured of the Milky Way’s black hole, named Sagittarius A*.

Brenton Blanchet1526 days ago
An artist's illustration of a black hole per the Science Photo Library.
Life

Astronomers Discover Hidden Black Hole Outside Our Galaxy

Astronomers have discovered a black hole hiding in the neighboring Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, and it could be the first of many more discoveries to come.

Joe Price1708 days ago
The Milky Way's Galactic Centre, Jupiter and the Small Magellanic Cloud.
Life

Scientists Discover Possible Signs of First Planet Beyond Our Galaxy

Astronomers believe they have found an indication of the first-ever planet located outside our galaxy, but admit further data will be needed.

Jose Martinez1724 days ago
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Milky Way
Life

Study Finds Our Galaxy May Be Full of Dead Alien Civilizations

Researchers used the Drake Equation to determine the likelihood of alien civilizations existing in the Milky Way; however, most of them are probably dead.

Joshua Espinoza2032 days ago
observatory
Life

Astronomers Indicate Unusual Radio Waves Are Coming From Inside Our Galaxy

Astronomers have deduced that a series of powerful radio waves received from space earlier this year are actually coming from within our own galaxy.

Joe Price2080 days ago
Galaxy Fold
Life

Reviewers Say Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold Phones Are Breaking After Less Than a Week

In February, South Korean technology conglomerate Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy phones, with the Galaxy Fold among them.

Joe Price2646 days ago
David Beckham with James Corden
Sports

James Corden Pulls Pranks on David Beckham With Fake Statue

James Corden decided to prank Beckham by passing off an ugly, fake statue as the finished product.

Xavier Hamilton2683 days ago
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NASA
Life

NASA Spacecraft Makes History With Most Distant Flyby Ever

New Horizons successfully encountered the Ultima Thule, an object located about 4 billion miles from Earth.

Joshua Espinoza2753 days ago
Jhene Aiko big sean tat
Music

Jhené Aiko on Covering Big Sean Tattoo With a Dragon: 'No Beef! All Love!'

The singer says she covered her previous ink with a "big ass dragon w/ a phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2800 days ago
Royole
Life

World's First Foldable Smartphone Has Been Unveiled

And no, it's not the long-awaited Samsung device.

Joshua Espinoza2809 days ago
moon
Life

A Moon's Moon Might Eventually Be Called a Moonmoon

There's a possibility that moons could have their own moons, and said moon's moons could even be called moonmoons. 

Joe Price2836 days ago
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch in 46mm.
Life

Samsung Debuts New Smartwatch With Digital Assistant, Fitness Tracking, and More

Samsung has announced its newest product, the Galaxy Watch, a smartwatch designed to look like a stylish watch that happens to have high-tech features with a focus on wellness and fitness tracking.

juliarp2898 days ago
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Samsung logo behind Apple iPhone
Life

Samsung Ordered to Pay Apple $539 Million for Infringing Patents

This marks the end of a seven-year long court battle.

juliarp2974 days ago
Planet Venus is pictured during the transit across the sun.
Life

A Science Paper Argues There Could Be Life in the Clouds of Venus

A new scientific study says there could life forms living in the clouds of Venus.

Mike DeStefano3027 days ago
Moon Dark Matter
Life

Newly Discovered Galaxy Without Dark Matter 'Shouldn't Be Possible,' Astronomer Says

The discovery could upend some of the most widely accepted theories about the universe.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3032 days ago

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