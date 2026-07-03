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This photograph shows the character Olaf talking about the new World of Frozen, inside the Disney Adventure World
Pop Culture

People Are Losing It Over Disney's New Olaf Robot Malfunctioning

The moment was caught on video as the robot froze mid-performance and collapsed in front of a crowd.

Holly Riordan107 days ago
Kristen Bell
Pop Culture

Kristen Bell Denies $60 Million Salary for 'Frozen' Sequels: 'That's Somebody Making Things Up'

The actress called reports about her $60M salary "absurd."

tara mahadevan136 days ago
Yellow police tape reading "POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS" cordons off a street with blurred police cars in the background.
Life

Woman Found Frozen to Death Less Than a Day After Leaving Philadelphia Nightclub

Makea Matthews’ family is searching for answers as police probe how she ended up miles from the club in freezing conditions.

Mark Elibert163 days ago
Kristen Bell at the photo call for Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" held at The Aster Hotel on September 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Kristen Bell Says Her Kids Aren't Into 'Frozen' Phenomenon, But Appreciate They Can 'Go to College' From It

The actress voiced the character of Anna in the 2013 animated musical fantasy and its 2019 sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams637 days ago
Yellow police tape says "police line do not cross" is set against blurry background.
Life

Alabama Man Dead After He Was Restrained in Prison's Walk-In Freezer

An Alabama man allegedly froze to death after being restrained in a jail’s walk-in freezer. The man was arrested for firing a gun during a welfare check.

Brad Callas1244 days ago
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Jessie, Woody and Buzz Lightyear at the UK premiere of Toy Story 3.
Pop Culture

Sequels to ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Zootopia’ on the Way, Disney Confirms

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during the company's Q1 earnings call that sequels to 'Frozen,' 'Toy Story,' and 'Zootopia' are currently in the works.

Jose Martinez1254 days ago
Zoe Saldana Avatar Interview
Pop Culture

The Highest Grossing Movies of All Time

It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office today

juliarp1379 days ago
Lil Baby new press photo 2022
Music

Lil Baby Drops New Single "Frozen," Set to Perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam Alongside Pusha-T, Young Thug, and More

Just weeks after dropping a pair of singles, Lil Baby returns with "Frozen," writing, "I hate this song got leaked but this b*tch so hard I still dropped it."

Brad Callas1540 days ago
Small dog stuck on the Seneca River
Life

Small Dog Saved After Being Stuck in Middle of Frozen River

It all began when deputies and firefighters responded at 9:12 a.m. after they discovered the dog was stuck 30 yards from shore, and acted promptly to rescue it.

Brenton Blanchet1644 days ago
demi lovato
Music

Demi Lovato Calls Out L.A. Fro-Yo Shop for Promoting 'Diet Culture'

On Sunday, the singer shared details about her experience at the L.A.-based location The Bigg Chill, saying that she noticed 'diet' options by the counter.

Brenton Blanchet1915 days ago
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glass
Life

More Than 762,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Hot Pockets Recalled Over Glass and Plastic Concerns

According to the USDA, there's a risk of prospective eaters encountering some "extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic."

Trace William Cowen2005 days ago
cold
Music

French Montana Teams Up With Tory Lanez for "Cold"

French Montana has recruited Tory Lanez for his breezy new track "Cold."

Joe Price2267 days ago
Frozen 2 SNL
Pop Culture

Watch J.J. Watt Imagine Deleted Scenes From 'Frozen 2' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Watt also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Saturday night.

Xavier Hamilton2357 days ago
oscars shortlist
Pop Culture

Academy Releases Oscar Shortlists for Best Original Song, Visual Effects, Documentary, and More

The Academy released shortlists for 9 categories.

Gavin Evans2404 days ago
Idina Menzel attends the "Frozen 2" European premiere
Pop Culture

'Frozen 2' Is the Sixth Disney Movie to Make $1 Billion This Year

'Frozen 2' accomplished this success in a relatively short amount of time.

Xavier Hamilton2405 days ago
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Frozen 2
Pop Culture

'Frozen 2' on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Sequel for Walt Disney Animation

The animated film earned an additional $34 million on Black Friday, bringing its domestic total to $236.35 million.

Joshua Espinoza2420 days ago
Man stares at fridge contents
Life

Man Says He Discovered Frozen Baby in Dead Mom's Freezer

The morbid discovery was made in a St. Louis apartment this past week.

Gavin Evans2543 days ago

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