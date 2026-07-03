Latest Stories
People Are Losing It Over Disney's New Olaf Robot Malfunctioning
The moment was caught on video as the robot froze mid-performance and collapsed in front of a crowd.
Kristen Bell Denies $60 Million Salary for 'Frozen' Sequels: 'That's Somebody Making Things Up'
The actress called reports about her $60M salary "absurd."
Woman Found Frozen to Death Less Than a Day After Leaving Philadelphia Nightclub
Makea Matthews’ family is searching for answers as police probe how she ended up miles from the club in freezing conditions.
Kristen Bell Says Her Kids Aren't Into 'Frozen' Phenomenon, But Appreciate They Can 'Go to College' From It
The actress voiced the character of Anna in the 2013 animated musical fantasy and its 2019 sequel.
Alabama Man Dead After He Was Restrained in Prison's Walk-In Freezer
An Alabama man allegedly froze to death after being restrained in a jail’s walk-in freezer. The man was arrested for firing a gun during a welfare check.
Sequels to ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Zootopia’ on the Way, Disney Confirms
Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during the company's Q1 earnings call that sequels to 'Frozen,' 'Toy Story,' and 'Zootopia' are currently in the works.
The Highest Grossing Movies of All Time
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office today
Lil Baby Drops New Single "Frozen," Set to Perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam Alongside Pusha-T, Young Thug, and More
Just weeks after dropping a pair of singles, Lil Baby returns with "Frozen," writing, "I hate this song got leaked but this b*tch so hard I still dropped it."
Small Dog Saved After Being Stuck in Middle of Frozen River
It all began when deputies and firefighters responded at 9:12 a.m. after they discovered the dog was stuck 30 yards from shore, and acted promptly to rescue it.
Demi Lovato Calls Out L.A. Fro-Yo Shop for Promoting 'Diet Culture'
On Sunday, the singer shared details about her experience at the L.A.-based location The Bigg Chill, saying that she noticed 'diet' options by the counter.
More Than 762,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Hot Pockets Recalled Over Glass and Plastic Concerns
According to the USDA, there's a risk of prospective eaters encountering some "extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic."
French Montana Teams Up With Tory Lanez for "Cold"
French Montana has recruited Tory Lanez for his breezy new track "Cold."
Watch J.J. Watt Imagine Deleted Scenes From 'Frozen 2' on 'Saturday Night Live'
Watt also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Saturday night.
Academy Releases Oscar Shortlists for Best Original Song, Visual Effects, Documentary, and More
The Academy released shortlists for 9 categories.
'Frozen 2' Is the Sixth Disney Movie to Make $1 Billion This Year
'Frozen 2' accomplished this success in a relatively short amount of time.
'Frozen 2' on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Sequel for Walt Disney Animation
The animated film earned an additional $34 million on Black Friday, bringing its domestic total to $236.35 million.
‘Frozen 2’ Broke Major Record With $127 Million Box Office Opening
Disney can do no wrong.
Man Says He Discovered Frozen Baby in Dead Mom's Freezer
The morbid discovery was made in a St. Louis apartment this past week.