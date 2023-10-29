The Internet Reacts to Tyson Fury Defeating Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury has walked out of Saudi Arabia with a win after he defeated Francis Ngannou in a non-title fight that has people on social media talking.

On Saturday, Fury took on Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the highly anticipated bout, and it seemed the champion was going to receive his first loss. In the third round, Ngannou dropped Fury with a left hook and giving the champion his seventh knockdown in his career.

The fight continued with Fury coming back with a few solid hits, but Ngannou, who just started his boxing career in January 2022, looked solid and a serious threat to the British boxer. Fury ended up winning via a split decision, with one judge scoring 95-94 for the former UFC heavyweight champion and the other two, 96-93 and 95-94, ruling in favor of Fury.