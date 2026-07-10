Mixed martial arts began as a blood sport in which death in the arena was glorified—a far cry from today’s competitions which are mostly controlled by the billion-dollar corporation known as the UFC. And yet, you can still catch glimpses of the sport’s brutal origins if you look past the production sheen and the cryptocurrency advertisements plastered all over the Octagon.

The one-strike knockout is MMA in its most violent form. These are the punches, elbows, kicks, and knees delivered with such force and bad intentions that they knock out opponents, while stunning an entire crowd into silence. The clips live forever on YouTube and social media and can burnish a fighters’ reputation; Conor McGregor became the biggest star in the sport thanks in part to his one-punch KO of Jose Aldo in December 2015.

With McGregor making his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 329 against Max Holloway, it’s a good time to revisit some of the most savage one-hitter quitters in UFC history. These are the 10 Best One-Strike Knockouts in UFC History, Ranked.



