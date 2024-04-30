Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son Kobe tragically passed away on Saturday.

"Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone," Ngannou wrote in a note shared on Monday. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

"I was my best self next to him and now I have no [clue] of who I am," he continued. "Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."

The cause of Kobe's death is unknown.

"How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it?" Ngannou wondered. "Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."