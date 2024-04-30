Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son Kobe tragically passed away on Saturday.
"Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone," Ngannou wrote in a note shared on Monday. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."
"I was my best self next to him and now I have no [clue] of who I am," he continued. "Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."
The cause of Kobe's death is unknown.
"How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it?" Ngannou wondered. "Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."
Shortly before the note was posted across his social media platforms, Ngannou shared a concerning post in which he questioned the purpose of life and admitted to being "fucking tired" of life taking "what we don't have."
In his response to the post, Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick did not disclose what the former UFC heavyweight champion was referring to, but his comment seemed to indicate the matter was family-related.
Ngannou's manager Marquel Martin also spoke out about the family's "traumatic time."