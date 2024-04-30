Francis Ngannou Reflects on Death of 15-Month-Old Son Kobe: ‘Too Soon to Leave But Yet He’s Gone’

The cause of Kobe's death is unknown.

Apr 30, 2024
Athlete in patterned suit and square-framed glasses
Richard Pelham / Getty Images
Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son Kobe tragically passed away on Saturday.

"Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone," Ngannou wrote in a note shared on Monday. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

"I was my best self next to him and now I have no [clue] of who I am," he continued. "Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."  

"How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it?" Ngannou wondered. "Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

💔 pic.twitter.com/aHD685fbMQ

— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2024
Twitter: @francis_ngannou

Shortly before the note was posted across his social media platforms, Ngannou shared a concerning post in which he questioned the purpose of life and admitted to being "fucking tired" of life taking "what we don't have."

What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?
Why is life so unfair and merciless?
Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm fucking tired

— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2024
Twitter: @francis_ngannou

In his response to the post, Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick did not disclose what the former UFC heavyweight champion was referring to, but his comment seemed to indicate the matter was family-related.

It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time. Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. ❤️ https://t.co/V6QVzbXKVi

— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) April 29, 2024
Twitter: @Eric_XCMMA

Ngannou's manager Marquel Martin also spoke out about the family's "traumatic time."

Please respect @francis_ngannou and his family during this traumatic time 🙏🏾 I along with millions others will be praying for their strength🙏🏾 🕊️ #perspective #WhatReallyMatters

— Marquel Martin (@Marquel_Martin) April 29, 2024
Twitter: @Marquel_Martin
