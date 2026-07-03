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MrBeast in a gray suit sits on a white chair, gesturing with one hand. The background is dark with red lighting.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Leads Forbes' 2026 Top Creators List With $300 Million in Earnings

Creators like Alix Earle, Tana Mongeau, Nara Smith, and Jordan the Stallion also rank among the year's biggest earners.

Alex Ocho24 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Beyoncé attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Kim Kardashian at the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show on May 16, 2026 in New York, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in Brooklyn on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift Named Among 'Forbes'' Richest Self-Made Women

Also holding positions on the list are Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, and Luana Lopes Lara, who was named the youngest self-made billionaire last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
Adam Sandler
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Was the Highest-Paid Actor of 2025

Tom Cruise and Mark Wahlberg followed close behind him.

Trey Alston118 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dr. Dre speaks onstage during 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Dr. Dre Is Officially a Billionaire

The superproducer and music executive has crossed a net worth of $1 billion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams129 days ago
Luana Lopes Lara
Life

Luana Lopes Lara, Kalshi Co-Founder, Reportedly Becomes Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire at 29

Lopes Lara received the designation after Kalshi was valued at $11 billion.

tara mahadevan225 days ago
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Michael Jackson performing energetically on stage, wearing a red sequined jacket and holding a microphone.
Music

Michael Jackson Crowned Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity of 2025 by Forbes

The King of Pop’s estate continues to dominate even in death, driven by record-breaking deals, Las Vegas show and a forthcoming biopic.

Mark Elibert258 days ago
Oracle Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison, delivers a keynote address during the 2014 Oracle Open World conference on September 28, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Ellison kicked off the week-long Oracle Open World conference that runs through October 2.
Pop Culture

This Billionaire Just Surpassed Bezos and Zuckerberg as the World’s Second Richest Person

Two tech titans just dropped a rank. Find out who’s now second only to Elon Musk.

Maggie Ekberg374 days ago
MrBeast at YouTube BrandCast 2025 held at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on May 14, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Forbes Details the Top 50 Creators of 2025, Ranked by Earnings

Heavy-hitters such as Mr. Beast, Druski, and 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper made the list.

Joe Price396 days ago
LeBron James, Steph Curry and Christiano Ronaldo are doing pretty well financially.
Sports

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Cristiano Ronaldo Among World's Highest-Paid Athletes

You might be surprised by who didn't make the top five.

Jaelani Turner-Williams426 days ago
Jake Paul celebrates with his brother, Logan.
Pop Culture

The Influencer Industry is Estimated to be Worth $250 Billion

Creators like Logan and Jake Paul are bringing in millions each year.

Joe Price627 days ago
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Mr. Beast, Druski, and Kai Cenat in a split image.
Pop Culture

Here's How Much Money MrBeast, Druski, Kai Cenant and More Creators Are Making, According to Forbes

Unsurprisingly, the hugely popular YouTuber MrBeast landed at No. 1 on the list of the top creators in 2024.

Joe Price627 days ago
Split image. Left: Taylor Swift performs onstage. Right: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair on September 16, 2024 in London, England.
Music

Taylor Swift Outranks Rihanna as World's Richest Female Musician With $1.6 Billion Net Worth

Swift reportedly first became a billionaire in October largely thanks to her blockbuster Eras Tour and owned music catalog.

Alex Ocho648 days ago
metro on a forbes panel
Music

Metro Boomin Says He Has 'Love and Respect for All My Collaborators' When Asked About Kendrick and Drake Beef

From Metro's perspective, the "stan culture" of the current music climate makes the beef experience different than the days of yore.

Trace William Cowen661 days ago
Adam Sandler in a casual jacket and Margot Robbie in a pink floral dress on separate red carpets
Pop Culture

Here's How Much Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie Earned to Become 2023's Highest Paid Actors

There's a sizable pay gap between how much the two stars made.

tara mahadevan862 days ago
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Musician on stage performing, wearing a white t-shirt and gold chain necklace
Music

Yo Gotti Has Grown His Worth to Roughly $100 Million

Gotti says he's "financially straight" whether he makes more music or not.

Trace William Cowen875 days ago
Music

Latto, Ice Spice, and Peso Pluma Land Forbes' '30 Under 30' List

The publication shared its annual list this week, highlighting artists who had colossal breakout years.

tara mahadevan962 days ago
magic johnson at an event
Sports

Magic Johnson Is Fourth Athlete to Be Declared a Billionaire, Forbes Says

The NBA legend is now worth an estimated $1.2 billion after building a financial portfolio including stakes in multiple sports teams.

Trace William Cowen991 days ago

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