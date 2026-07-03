Elon Musk once again proved how much financial weight his words carry, when a single tweet he sent about Tesla cause his company's stock to drop.Brenton Blanchet
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While we might usually expect a swift Trump response to such news, the ex-president's Twitter account remains permanently suspended due to the Capitol riot.Trace William Cowen
According to the new report, the majority of the 'Anti' artist's massive fortune comes from Fenty Beauty, which the singer launched back in 2017.Trace William Cowen
In a recent interview with 'Forbes,' Kanye West provided some insight into his successful Adidas Yeezy footwear line. Here are six of the biggest takeaways.Mike DeStefano