Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin
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The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.Marco Margaritoff
From Asics inspired by X-Men to Kobes channeling the Joker, these are our picks for the top 10 comic book shoes of all time.Mike DeStefano
From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
'Fantastic Four' really failed Michael B. Jordan.Khal