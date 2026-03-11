Style

Here’s Why People Think Telfar Is Trolling Fear of God

The popular accessory and streetwear brand has launched a "Fear of Job" campaign.

Telfar
Telfar

Telfar appears to have poked fun at Fear of God in a new collection drop.

This week, the unisex accessory and clothing line released four pieces emblazoned with “Fear of Job,” a play on the streetwear brand owned by Jerry Lorenzo. Among the releases are two t-shirts in beige and dark grey for $75 USD and a light and dark beige crewneck for $128 USD.

The mock release is a play on Fear of God’s “Essentials” line and has similar pricing, as FOG logo tees start at $70 USD while hoodies usually go for $160 USD.

Neither Telfar nor Fear of God have addressed the release, but the Telfar Clemens-owned brand embraces knock-off designs, which Clemens shared in a 2024 interview on The Breakfast Club.

“I'm going to be down there where all the fake bags are and the real ones and we can pick and choose,” Clemens said about bag dealers near his flagship store in New York City. “It's the same price I know that's right I made good friends of all the bag dealers down there. They're very sweet men.”

“We're going to be on the same street, we're sharing the same turf, they might be selling the same bag,” he added.

Luxury brand Guess was also accused of releasing a faux Telfar shopping bag in 2021, which was quickly pulled from their website after social media backlash.

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