Here’s Why People Think Telfar Is Trolling Fear of God

Telfar appears to have poked fun at Fear of God in a new collection drop.

This week, the unisex accessory and clothing line released four pieces emblazoned with “Fear of Job,” a play on the streetwear brand owned by Jerry Lorenzo. Among the releases are two t-shirts in beige and dark grey for $75 USD and a light and dark beige crewneck for $128 USD.

The mock release is a play on Fear of God’s “Essentials” line and has similar pricing, as FOG logo tees start at $70 USD while hoodies usually go for $160 USD.