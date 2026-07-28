Fear of God Launches MLB Essentials Summer 2026 Collection With Campaign Starring Francisco Lindor

Fear of God is bringing batting gloves into the conversation as the Jerry Lorenzo-founded brand rolls out its MLB Essentials Summer 2026 collection.
At the center of new campaign images is Gold Glove winner Francisco Lindor, seen modeling select pieces including the New York Mets National League Merch Tee, which retails for $90.
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See a selection of official campaign images below, plus get a look at the newly introduced Franklin batting gloves. The new collection follows FoG’s MLB Essentials Spring 2026 collection, which launched in May.