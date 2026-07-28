GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Fear of God Launches MLB Essentials Summer 2026 Collection With Campaign Starring Francisco Lindor

The new collection expands on the ideas of FoG's MLB Essentials Spring 2026 offering.

A person sitting in a locker room on a bench, wearing a "New York Essentials" hoodie with a sports bag and bat beside them.
Image via Fear of God/MLB/GOLDIE WILLIAMS VERICAIN

Fear of God is bringing batting gloves into the conversation as the Jerry Lorenzo-founded brand rolls out its MLB Essentials Summer 2026 collection.

At the center of new campaign images is Gold Glove winner Francisco Lindor, seen modeling select pieces including the New York Mets National League Merch Tee, which retails for $90.

Shop the KAWS x MLB Collection on Complex

See a selection of official campaign images below, plus get a look at the newly introduced Franklin batting gloves. The new collection follows FoG’s MLB Essentials Spring 2026 collection, which launched in May.

Related Stories

New York Yankees First Baseman Ben Rice alongside girlfriend Sara Falkson wearing the Home Stretch Collection.
Style

Lululemon, Fanatics and MLB Launch First League-Wide Collection Covering All 30 Teams

The 'Home Stretch' line spans men’s and women’s performance and lifestyle apparel.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Person wearing a red and white Supreme jacket with a blue star and "H" logo on the back.
Style

Supreme and Mitchell & Ness Collaborate on MLB and NBA Gear

The collection covers four franchises across both leagues, with varsity jackets, basketball jerseys, New Era caps, and more.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
Moncler
Style

Moncler's Pre-Fall 2026 Collection, The Language of Detail, Is Here

The range spans t-shirts, hoodies, button-ups, footwe, and more.

tara mahadevan46 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App