Style

Fear of God Presents 'The Eternal Order' Lookbook

The collection represents a transitional phase for the luxury streetwear brand.

Fear of God
Fear of God

Fear of God marks the next chapter of their brand with extensive collection The Eternal Order.

Thirteen years after being founded by designer Jerry Lorenzo, FOG has unveiled The Eternal Order, an “evolving perspective on Fear of God’s encoded principles and the tenth full expression of the House’s vision.”

In press materials, the collection is described as a “ceremonial milestone where proportion, restraint, and the unseen architecture of style are rendered in their most elevated form.”

While honoring archival FOG pieces, the collection stands in the present, with statement looks that maintain principle and timelessness. Check out more from the lookbook below.

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