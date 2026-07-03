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Fast and Furious Cast
Pop Culture

'Fast and Furious' Gets an Animated Netflix Series

The mega blockbuster franchise is making its way to the small screen.

Joe Price3008 days ago
Tyrese Gibson
Pop Culture

It Looks Like Tyrese's Money Troubles Aren't the Rock's Fault After All

Tyrese has been going through a rough time.

juliarp3166 days ago
This is a photo of Vin Diesel
Pop Culture

'Fate of the Furious' Has Now Made Over $1 Billion at the International Box Office

'Fate of the Furious' is now in elite company as one of just six movies to make at least $1 billion at the international box office.

Kyle Neubeck3338 days ago
A general view of atmosphere as Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez visit Washington Heights
Pop Culture

'The Fate of the Furious' Has Grossed Over a Billion Dollars at the Box Office

'The Fate of the Furious' has been a massive success at the box office, grossing over a billion dollars within its first month in theaters.

Kyle Neubeck3367 days ago
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez visit Washington Heights
Pop Culture

'The Fate of the Furious' Breaks Global Box Office Record in Opening Weekend

The latest entry in the Fast and Furious series, The Fate of the Furious, just broke the global record for biggest opening weekend.

Kyle Neubeck3381 days ago
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Fate of the Furious Ladies
Pop Culture

Here’s Who We’d Cast In An All-Women ‘Fast & The Furious’

Taking notes from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters,’ here’s our dream squad for the ‘Furious’ franchise.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3384 days ago
fast furious cast
Pop Culture

Here's What 'Fast & Furious' Character You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Are you a fiery Aries like Letty, or a Leo lion like Dominic?

Lauren Zupkus3385 days ago
Furious 8
Pop Culture

‘Fate Of The Furious’ Isn’t Great, But Who Cares?

Even when ‘Fate of the Furious’ falters, the franchise remains bulletproof.

Frazier Tharpe3386 days ago
Family Dom Torretto
Pop Culture

Everything We've Learned About Family Is From Vin Diesel in the 'Furious' Franchise

As the 'Furious' patriarch, Vin Diesel’s doled out a ton of surprisingly on-point family advice through the years. Here’s his best.

John Flynn3387 days ago
Fate of the Furious
Pop Culture

Things Get Even More Ridiculous in New 'Fate of the Furious' Trailer

'The Fate of the Furious' tempts fury's fate in a new (and reliably ridiculous) trailer.

Trace William Cowen3419 days ago
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Go Off cover art actual size
Music

Watch the Video for Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and Travis Scott's 'Fate of the Furious' Collab

The video for "Go Off" features Lil Uzi Vert and a wrecking ball. What else do you need to know?

Shawn Setaro3425 days ago
Fast 8 Tracklist
Music

Here's 'The Fate of the Furious: The Album' Soundtrack Tracklist f/ Young Thug, Migos, Travis Scott, and More

The upcoming 'Fate of the Furious' soundtrack tracklist features Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and so many more.

Zach Frydenlund3426 days ago
Fast 8 moving fast
Pop Culture

'Fate of the Furious' International Trailer Is the Most Furious Yet

The new international trailer for 'The Fate of the Furious' teases the relationship between Dom (Vin Diesel) and Cipher (Charlize Theron).

Trace William Cowen3432 days ago
Young Thug, Quavo and Travis Scott perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016
Music

A Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and Quavo Collaboration Is on the Way

Songwriter Breyan Isaac says the track will be out this spring on the soundtrack to the next 'Fast & Furious' movie.

Shawn Setaro3468 days ago

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