Evan Rachel Wood

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Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses, a white jacket, and a chain, stands against a pink background with logos.
Music

Diddy Trial: 50 Cent, Cassie, Boosie, Aubrey O'Day & More React to Verdict

50 Cent, Cassie, Boosie, and more speak out following the Diddy trial verdict, sharing reactions across social media.

Mark Elibert381 days ago
Marilyn Manson in a black leather coat with dark makeup, standing in front of a sign with partial text.
Pop Culture

Marilyn Manson Avoids Charges in Sexual Assault Case, Evan Rachel Wood Releases Statement

The L.A. District Attorney's Office announced it wouldn't pursue charges against the singer.

tara mahadevan540 days ago
Westworld cast pictured together in 2018
Pop Culture

James Marsden Is Back for Season 4 of ‘Westworld,' Evan Rachel Wood Returns As New Character

The news was revealed over the weekend at ATX Festival at the Paramount Theater, where co-creator Lisa Joy was joined by cast members from the HBO series.

Brenton Blanchet1504 days ago
Marilyn Manson Sues Evan Rachel Wood Over Alleged “Malicious Falsehood” Of Abuse Claims
Music

Marilyn Manson Files Defamation and Fraud Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood

Manson claims Wood conspired with her on again, off again partner—Illma Gore—to falsely paint him as a sexual predator. He is now seeking damages.

Joshua Espinoza1599 days ago
Evan Rachel Wood doc trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood Discusses Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Allegations in HBOs ‘Phoenix Rising’ Trailer

HBO has shared a trailer for 'Phoenix Rising,' a two-part documentary that sees actress Evan Rachel Wood detail abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

Joe Price1607 days ago
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Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood Seemingly Responds to Marilyn Manson Inclusion on 'Donda'

Wood, the Golden Globe-nominated actress who previously accused Manson of grooming and abusing her, took to Instagram Sunday to share the message.

Brenton Blanchet1784 days ago
Vanessa Bryant
Sports

Vanessa Bryant Responds to Evan Rachel Wood 'Rapist' Allegation Against Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant called Wood year-old tweet "false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous." Wood posted the comment on the day of Kobe's death.

Joshua Espinoza1967 days ago
evan rachel wood wife
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood Reveals She Filed Police Report Against Marilyn Manson's Wife Due to Alleged Threats

Wood took to Instagram to reveal that she filed a police report against Marilyn Manson's wife for allegedly threatening to share underage photos of her.

tara mahadevan1987 days ago
mm
Music

Trent Reznor and Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Speak Out Following Abuse Allegations

Earlier this week, Evan Rachel Wood shared a statement in which she alleged abuse by Marilyn Manson. Other women have since come forward with allegations.

Trace William Cowen1991 days ago
evan
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse: 'I Am Done Living in Fear of Retaliation' (UPDATE)

Evan Rachel Wood shared a statement via her Instagram account on early Monday alleging that Marilyn Manson "horrifically abused" her for years.

Trace William Cowen1994 days ago
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'Westworld'
Pop Culture

'Westworld' Fans Discover Hidden Trailers for Season 3

The videos were found on the website of Incite Inc., a fictional tech company that's expected to appear in the upcoming 'Westworld' season.

Joshua Espinoza2338 days ago
ww
Pop Culture

HBO Unleashes New 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer

'Westworld' returns next month.

Trace William Cowen2341 days ago
This is a picture of Evan Rachel Wood.
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood's Domestic Violence Bill Signed Into Law in California

The bill was signed into law during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Philip Lewis2473 days ago
Elmo
Pop Culture

Elmo Visits Westeros in New ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Sesame Street’ Crossover

'Sesame Street' is no stranger to parodies of movies and TV shows, even if the children watching may have no idea what it's all about.

Joe Price2648 days ago
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Sterling K. Brown
Pop Culture

Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown In Talks to Join 'Frozen 2'

'Westworld''s Evan Rachel Wood and 'This Is Us'' Sterling K. Brown may be heading to Arendelle soon. The two actors are reportedly in talks to voice a character in 'Frozen 2.'

Victoria L. Johnson2927 days ago

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