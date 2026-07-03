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HBO’s Westworld Season 3 missed the mark. Here’s our finale review and thoughts on the season.Frazier Tharpe
Pop Culture
Elijah Wood Says 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Was Intentionally Made to Look Like Harvey Weinstein
Elijah Wood opened up about how one of the orc masks was designed to look like disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.Jose Martinez
Pop Culture
People Have Had It With Ted Bundy Content After Release of Trailers for Competing Movies About Serial Killer
The industry is far from short on Bundy content, but that hasn't stopped filmmakers from creating two new movies about the serial killer for 2021.Trace William Cowen
The iconic 69-year-old Lois Lane actress passed away peacefully in her sleep.Marco Margaritoff