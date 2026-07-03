Latest Stories
Seth Rogen Recalls Pounding Coffee in Futile Effort to Cancel Out Shrooms Before Maron Interview
The 'Platonic' star looks back on being accidentally shroomed up for a long-form Marc Maron interview.
Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'
Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.
Seth Rogen Reveals Sony Didn't Want Jonah Hill Using Their Products in 'Superbad'
"It’s based on me, that’s very insulting.”
Watch the New Teaser Trailer for Seth Rogen-Produced ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’
The new 'Turtles' film is directed by Jeff Rowe and boasts the voice talent of Jackie Chan, Hannibal Buress, Ayo Edebiri, Post Malone, and more.
Seth Rogen Isn’t Convinced Anyone’s ‘Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’
Seth Rogen isn't convinced there's been "a good high school movie" since 'Superbad,' which he appeared in and co-wrote with Evan Goldberg in 2007.
Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Boys’ Season 3
The new season of the Amazon Prime Video hit opens with Homelander and Butcher hoping for some eventful change after roughly a year of calm.
Seth Rogen Recalls Scaring Bryan Cranston While Being on Edibles at Golden Globes
Rogen, whose Houseplant lifestyle brand with Evan Goldberg is now launching in the States, explained how the edibles market isn't yet perfect in the U.S.
Seth Rogen on Weed's Racist History and Why Booze 'Will Kill You'
Rogen and Evan Goldberg talk about their Houseplant cannabis beverages, erasing the stigma around weed usage, and the racial disparity in marijuana arrests.
'Superbad' Cast Reunion and Watch Party Announced in Support of Making Trump a One-Term POTUS
Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill announced the special event on Friday. To attend, fans simply have to make a donation of any amount via Wisconsin Democrats.
Seth Rogen Stars Opposite Himself as Grandfather and Grandson in ‘An American Pickle’ Trailer
Seth Rogen stars in this new era-spanning comedy based on Simon Rich's novella. As Rogen puts it, it's the "classic tale" of a guy who falls into a vat.
Seth Rogen Says He Helped Rewrite 'Bad Boys II'
Rogen explained how Judd Apatow tapped him and writing partner Evan Goldberg to punch up the script.
The Best Seth Rogen Movies
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.
Watch the Red Band Trailer for the Seth Rogen-Produced Comedy 'Good Boys'
From the duo who brought us 'Superbad.'
Seth Rogen Working to Bring Back 'American Gladiators'
Remember 'American Gladiators'? The iconic competition show, which pits amateur athletes against one another, is coming back to TV.
Seth Rogen-Produced Film Company Defends Putting Child Actor in Blackface
The production company insists this is not an example of blackface, and darker makeup was used on the African-American stand-in to match skintones for lighting purposes.