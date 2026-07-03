Evan Goldberg

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Seth Rogen in a light gray suit, white shirt, and tie waves at an event, standing against a dark blue backdrop with large text.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Pounding Coffee in Futile Effort to Cancel Out Shrooms Before Maron Interview

The 'Platonic' star looks back on being accidentally shroomed up for a long-form Marc Maron interview.

Trace William Cowen346 days ago
Seth Rogen in a light suit and glasses, and Martin Scorsese in a tuxedo, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.

tara mahadevan479 days ago
Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Reveals Sony Didn't Want Jonah Hill Using Their Products in 'Superbad'

"It’s based on me, that’s very insulting.”

Trey Alston491 days ago
Turtles screenshot from new teaser trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New Teaser Trailer for Seth Rogen-Produced ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

The new 'Turtles' film is directed by Jeff Rowe and boasts the voice talent of Jackie Chan, Hannibal Buress, Ayo Edebiri, Post Malone, and more.

Trace William Cowen1231 days ago
Seth Rogan attends celebration of Critics Choice Awards.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Isn’t Convinced Anyone’s ‘Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’

Seth Rogen isn't convinced there's been "a good high school movie" since 'Superbad,' which he appeared in and co-wrote with Evan Goldberg in 2007.

Jose Martinez1262 days ago
Advertisement
The Boys Season 3 trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Boys’ Season 3

The new season of the Amazon Prime Video hit opens with Homelander and Butcher hoping for some eventful change after roughly a year of calm.

Trace William Cowen1525 days ago
seth
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Scaring Bryan Cranston While Being on Edibles at Golden Globes

Rogen, whose Houseplant lifestyle brand with Evan Goldberg is now launching in the States, explained how the edibles market isn't yet perfect in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen1958 days ago
seth rogen talks weed laws expungement
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen on Weed's Racist History and Why Booze 'Will Kill You'

Rogen and Evan Goldberg talk about their Houseplant cannabis beverages, erasing the stigma around weed usage, and the racial disparity in marijuana arrests.

Alex Nino Gheciu2087 days ago
nice
Pop Culture

'Superbad' Cast Reunion and Watch Party Announced in Support of Making Trump a One-Term POTUS

Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill announced the special event on Friday. To attend, fans simply have to make a donation of any amount via Wisconsin Democrats.

Trace William Cowen2095 days ago
rogen
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Stars Opposite Himself as Grandfather and Grandson in ‘An American Pickle’ Trailer

Seth Rogen stars in this new era-spanning comedy based on Simon Rich's novella. As Rogen puts it, it's the "classic tale" of a guy who falls into a vat.

Trace William Cowen2206 days ago
Advertisement
Seth Rogen attends the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Helped Rewrite 'Bad Boys II'

Rogen explained how Judd Apatow tapped him and writing partner Evan Goldberg to punch up the script.

Xavier Hamilton2376 days ago
The 40 Year Old Virgin
Pop Culture

The Best Seth Rogen Movies

From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.

Alyson Lewis2502 days ago
Good Boys
Pop Culture

Watch the Red Band Trailer for the Seth Rogen-Produced Comedy 'Good Boys'

From the duo who brought us 'Superbad.'

Joe Price2687 days ago
gladiators
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Working to Bring Back 'American Gladiators'

Remember 'American Gladiators'? The iconic competition show, which pits amateur athletes against one another, is coming back to TV.

Aaron C. Mansfield2902 days ago
Seth Rogen.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen-Produced Film Company Defends Putting Child Actor in Blackface

The production company insists this is not an example of blackface, and darker makeup was used on the African-American stand-in to match skintones for lighting purposes.

juliarp2909 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App