Evan Funke

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The Meals That Made Me Podcast
Pop Culture

Evan Funke: The Art of Pasta

On the premiere episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam Richman chats with Evan Funke, a two-time James Beard-nominated chef based in Los Angeles.

First We Feast1390 days ago

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