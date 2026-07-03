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Pop Culture
Evan Funke: The Art of Pasta
On the premiere episode of The Meals That Made Me, Adam Richman chats with Evan Funke, a two-time James Beard-nominated chef based in Los Angeles.
First We Feast1390 days ago