Elijah Wood

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Viggo Mortensen during 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King' - Los Angeles Premiere at The Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Pop Culture

Aragorn Will Be Recast in New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel

Andy Serkis confirmed Aragorn will be recast in ‘The Hunt for Gollum,’ with Viggo Mortensen not returning.

Holly Riordan106 days ago
A couple in wedding attire poses with a man in casual clothing under a floral arch. A photographer captures the moment.
Pop Culture

Watch 'Lord of the Rings' Star Elijah Wood Crash Couple's Shire Wedding in New Zealand

“This is amazing, and everyone’s dressed as hobbits,” Wood told the surprised couple.

Trace William Cowen262 days ago
The cast of 'Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' pose for photo together.
Pop Culture

Original 'Lord of the Rings' Stars and 'Rings of Power' Cast Condemn 'Relentless Racism' Against New Show's Actors

The original 'Lord of the Rings' stars push for diversity as 'The Rings of Power' castmates release a statement refusing to tolerate racism.

Jose Martinez1409 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Says He's 'Intensely Embarrassed' About Some of His 'Harry Potter' Acting

Daniel Radcliffe told Elijah Wood he's "intensely embarrassed by some of my acting" when looking back at the time he was playing the character of Harry Potter.

Gavin Evans1972 days ago
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Pop Culture

Listen to Episode 15 of 'Watch Less': Elijah Wood: Return of the Good Son

On this week's episode, our hosts are joined by Elijah Wood to discuss his new film Come to Daddy, the love for horror, his past career highlights, and more.

Complex2341 days ago
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Pop Culture

Elijah Wood Reveals Real-Life Frodo Baggins v. Harry Potter Brawl Almost Happened

Frodo Baggins and Harry Potter almost threw down in real life, at least according to Elijah Wood.

Trace William Cowen3551 days ago
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Pop Culture

Elijah Wood Says That Child Abuse In Hollywood Is Running Rampant (UPDATE)

In a new interview, child star Elijah Wood says there are a lot of "vipers" in the industry who prey on children.

Corbin Reiff3709 days ago
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Pop Culture

What Happens When You Put Elijah Wood, Nicolas Cage, and Sky Ferreira in a Movie?

Elijah Wood talks Nic Cage memes, horror, and SXSW.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3777 days ago
Pop Culture

Elijah Wood and Rainn Wilson Fight Kid Zombies in 'Cooties'

Rainn Wilson and Elijah Wood take down fourth-graders-turned-zombies in upcoming movie 'Cooties.'

fridagarza4076 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sasha Grey on Celebrity Nude Photo Leaks: "It's An Emotional Assault"

Sasha Grey discusses her role in the intriguing, ambitious Internet-formatted thriler "Open Windows."

Jonathan Lees4271 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch: "The Hobbit" Inspired Air New Zealand's Safety Video

One airline to rule them all.

Debbie Encalada4284 days ago
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Pop Culture

Log In and Watch Elijah Wood Cyberstalk Sasha Grey in the "Open Windows" Trailer

Beware of technology, according to the trailer for "Open Windows," starring Elijah Wood and Sasha Grey.

Andrew Gruttadaro4352 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Wilfred" Stars Jason Gann and Elijah Wood Talk About the Series Finale and Why It Won't Be a "Lost" Situation (Interview)

How did Jason Gann and Elijah Wood manage to make the funniest, most mind-screwing comedy on TV?

Justin Monroe4357 days ago
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Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: The Year's Best Indie Genre Movies (So Far)

From "Grand Piano" to "Cheap Thrills," these are 2014's best independent genre films through June.

MattBarone4418 days ago

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