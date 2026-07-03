Latest Stories
Syfy Is Putting A Drama Based On The DC Comic "DMZ" Into Production
It'll be a welcome break from the superhero genre.
Marvel Is Set To Launch An All-Female Mutant Comic Titled "X-Men" This April
We're excited, despite the odd title choice.
Brian Wood Ditches Camo for Butterfly-Print for Spring/Summer 2013
Something new, finally.
Review: Brian Wood's "The Massive" Proves That There's Room For Political Comics
Also, Conan gets in touch with his inner barbarian and <em>The Victories</em> ends in bloody fashion.
Review: "The Massive" Stakes Its Claim As One Of The Industry's Best Comics
Also, Conan comes face-to-face with his imposter and Image Comics launches <em>Point of Impact</em>.
Review: “Chew” And “Conan The Barbarian” Bring Some Much-Needed Diversity To Comics
Also, <em>The Massive</em> begins a new chapter and <em>Manhattan Projects</em> continues its bizarre odyssey.
Review: “Conan The Barbarian” Stakes Its Claim As One Of The Best Ongoing Titles In Comics
Also, Dancer hits another strong note, The Massive paints a bleak portrait for the world, and The Creep returns.
Review: “Chew: Secret Agent Poyo” And “The Massive” Push Indie Comics To The Forefront
Plus, Conan the Barbarian finally gets unleashed and Dancer makes a case for being one of Image's best titles.
Interview: Comic Book Writer Brian Wood Talks “Conan the Barbarian,” “The Massive,” & His Work On "X-Men"
One of the industry's hottest writers tackles barbarians, mutants, and political uncertainty without missing a beat.
Review: Brian Wood Takes “Conan The Barbarian” To A Whole New Level Of Dominance
Also, <em>Dancer</em> continues to impress, <em>Bulletproof Coffin: Disinterred</em> experiments with the norm, and <em>Batwoman</em> kicks off a stunning run.
Style & Design News: October 14, 2010
Madaski x Effector eyewear, Barbour teams up with Rockport, Clarks Originals picks up the animal print trend, and more!
Brand Profile: Brian Wood
This label isn't your everyday streetwear brand, and we mean that in the best way possible.
Buy It Now: Bwood x Vinnie's Alumni Tee
We've got a fresh collabo T-shirt celebrating the Golden Age of hip-hop. No, it wasn't last year, you youngins!