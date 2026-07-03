Brian Wood

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Syfy Is Putting A Drama Based On The DC Comic "DMZ" Into Production

It'll be a welcome break from the superhero genre.

Jason Serafino4545 days ago
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Marvel Is Set To Launch An All-Female Mutant Comic Titled "X-Men" This April

We're excited, despite the odd title choice.

Jason Serafino4933 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Brian Wood's "The Massive" Proves That There's Room For Political Comics

Also, Conan gets in touch with his inner barbarian and <em>The Victories</em> ends in bloody fashion.

Jason Serafino4966 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "The Massive" Stakes Its Claim As One Of The Industry's Best Comics

Also, Conan comes face-to-face with his imposter and Image Comics launches <em>Point of Impact</em>.

Jason Serafino5029 days ago
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Review: “Chew” And “Conan The Barbarian” Bring Some Much-Needed Diversity To Comics

Also, &lt;em&gt;The Massive&lt;/em&gt; begins a new chapter and &lt;em&gt;Manhattan Projects&lt;/em&gt; continues its bizarre odyssey.

Jason Serafino5057 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: “Conan The Barbarian” Stakes Its Claim As One Of The Best Ongoing Titles In Comics

Also, Dancer hits another strong note, The Massive paints a bleak portrait for the world, and The Creep returns.

Jason Serafino5092 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: “Chew: Secret Agent Poyo” And “The Massive” Push Indie Comics To The Forefront

Plus, Conan the Barbarian finally gets unleashed and Dancer makes a case for being one of Image's best titles.

Jason Serafino5120 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Comic Book Writer Brian Wood Talks “Conan the Barbarian,” “The Massive,” & His Work On "X-Men"

One of the industry's hottest writers tackles barbarians, mutants, and political uncertainty without missing a beat.

Jason Serafino5148 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Brian Wood Takes “Conan The Barbarian” To A Whole New Level Of Dominance

Also, <em>Dancer</em> continues to impress, <em>Bulletproof Coffin: Disinterred</em> experiments with the norm, and <em>Batwoman</em> kicks off a stunning run.

Jason Serafino5148 days ago
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Style & Design News: October 14, 2010

Madaski x Effector eyewear, Barbour teams up with Rockport, Clarks Originals picks up the animal print trend, and more!

Complex5756 days ago
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Style

Brand Profile: Brian Wood

This label isn't your everyday streetwear brand, and we mean that in the best way possible.

Complex6037 days ago
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Buy It Now: Bwood x Vinnie's Alumni Tee

We've got a fresh collabo T-shirt celebrating the Golden Age of hip-hop. No, it wasn't last year, you youngins!

Complex6310 days ago

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