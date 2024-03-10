Ariana Grande Asks Fans to Stop Sending ‘Hateful Messages’ Amidst Ex-Husband’s Alleged Infidelity

Ariana Grande thinks some of her fans may have gone too far.

The pop singer’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, arrived on Friday nearly four years after her 2020 LP, Positions.

Although fans might be able to make connections in the lyrics to the 30-year-old’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez and his alleged infidelity or her current boyfriend Ethan Slater, Grande told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that Eternal Sunshine was inspired from multiple sources for this concept album.

“I think there's such a freedom within art in general because you really can pull from anywhere,” Grande told Lowe, per Elle. “You can pull from your truth, you can pull from a concept, you can pull from a film, from a story you're telling. From a story about a relationship that a friend told you. Art is really, it can come from anywhere. Finding a home in eternal sunshine was a lovely costume to wear, I think, for this project.”