January’s Biggest Celeb Jewelry Purchases: Ye’s $850,000 Fronts, North West’s First Grills, and More

A round up of the biggest celeb jewelry purchases this past month from Playboi Carti, North West, Ye, Tainy, and more.

Feb 02, 2024
Instagram/@kanyewest, TikTok/kimandnorth

We really spent the first couple weeks of 2024 reminiscing on Karmaloop, thinking about Pharrell’s cowboy-inspired Louis Vuitton collection, and looking at some of the best sneakers to come out of Paris Fashion Week.

Beyond all that, many of our favorite celebrities kicked off the new year by flexing some insane jewelry purchases. While most of us can only dream of owning a set of grills by Gabby Elan or an iced-out chain by Ben Baller, we can certainly still appreciate seeing all of these luxurious pickups.

Highlights in January 2024 included everything from Ye's cutting-edge titanium fronts to North West's first pair of diamond grills. Check out the rest of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from last month, below.

Ye’s $850,000 Titanium Fronts

Playboi Carti’s Iced-Out Ring

North West’s $14,000 Diamond Grills

Tainy’s 'Data' Chain

Erykah Badu’s Mosaic Two-Tone Grills

JewelryCelebritiesKanye WestNorth WestPlayboi CartiTainyErykah BaduGabby-ElanBen Baller

Latest in Style