Eric B.

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Chris Rock at the "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" semi-final held at The United Theater on May 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Recalls Clashing With 2Pac Over a Woman, Almost Fighting

The entertainers almost came to blows over a joke that Rock made during the 1996 MTV VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams65 days ago
Eric B of Eric B and Rakim performs on stage
Music

Eric B. Responds to Wendy Williams' New Biopic and Rental Car Claims

Wendy Williams is no stranger to airing out dirty laundry, but some observers were taken by surprise by some of the things she shared in her biopic.

Xavier Hamilton1993 days ago
Eric B
Music

Eric B. Reportedly Released After He Was Jailed on 17-Year-Old Warrant

The legendary producer and DJ had been behind bars since Oct. 28.

Joshua Espinoza2439 days ago
jon phonics beat tape cover
Music

Premiere: Jon Phonics Teases New Beat Tape 'Beats To Talk Crud To' With "Paid In Full"

A track obviously inspired by the Eric B. & Rakim classic, filled with wild effects, luscious '80s synths and a jazzy, Dilla-esque bass line to push it forward.

James Keith2957 days ago
'Yo! MTV Raps' producer Ted Demme with hosts Ed Lover and Dr. Dré.
Music

MTV Is Bringing Iconic Hip-Hop Show 'Yo! MTV Raps' Back

The show that defined the beginning of the hip-hop era is being reimagined.

juliarp3012 days ago
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Cynthia Nixon in New York
Music

Cynthia Nixon Appeared at Eric B. and Rakim’s Irving Plaza Show in New York

The former 'Sex and the City' actress is trying to garner more support for her campaign.

tara mahadevan3021 days ago
Eric B and Rakim
Music

Eric B. and Rakim Touring for First Time in 25 Years

The 17-date trek kicks off next month in Boston.

Joshua Espinoza3056 days ago
Rakim
Music

Rakim Denies 'Devolution of Rap' Tweets and Gives Honest Assessment of Today's Artists

He still has some criticsm of hip-hop's current state.

Joshua Espinoza3070 days ago
Image via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Music

Eric B. & Rakim Blame Hackers for Trump Twitter Endorsement

A verified Twitter account attributed to pioneering Hip-Hop group Eric B. & Rakim posted a series of tweets endorsing Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Omar Burgess3541 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Eric B. & Rakim Appear to Be Prepping for a Reunion

Legendary duo Eric B. & Rakim took to Twitter to announce they were prepping their return.

Corbin Reiff3556 days ago
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