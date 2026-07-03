Eric Bischoff

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Paul Heyman
Sports

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Are Now WWE’s Executive Directors of ‘Raw’ and ‘Smackdown’

In an official announcement through WWE's website, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been named executive directors.

Joe Price2579 days ago

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