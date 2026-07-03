Eric Benét

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Eric Benét at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Eric Benét Says He Felt ‘Complimented’ by Jay-Z Rapping About His Divorce From Halle Berry

The R&B vocalist was mentioned on "Kill Jay-Z" for his divorce from Halle Berry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 17, 2026
Pop Culture

Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just Him Doing ‘Transcendently Dumb Sh*t'

The R&B singer appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' and called his past cheating selfish and immature.

Joe Price26 days ago

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